Hello, Residents!

It’s been a while since our last update, and we’re excited to bring you some new news today.

We sincerely apologize for the lack of updates since the last beta.

Between preparing the upcoming 1st Anniversary DLC, developing a brand-new title, and participating in multiple game events, time has flown by — thank you so much for your patience and understanding.

New Title <Edge of the Blade> — Tumblbug & Demo Release!

At last, we’re thrilled to present our new title, <At the Edge of the Blade>!

This game has been developed alongside <GRAY HAVEN>, and we’ve poured our hearts into it, shaped by the valuable feedback we received at various events.

And today, we’re releasing the first demo version through the crowdfunding platform Tumblbug!

Go to Tumblbug page: [https://tumblbug.com/edge_of_blade]

You can check the development progress of <Edge of the Blade> and play the demo for free via the link above.

As this is still a work-in-progress version, we’ll continue improving quality-of-life features and optimization.

Since our team is deeply immersed in the project, we might overlook small inconveniences — so your sharp and honest feedback as first-time players means a lot to us.

We hope you enjoy the demo and appreciate all your support and encouragement!

<GRAY HAVEN> H-scene Delay Notice

We’ve received a rejection from the Korean rating board...

If the review isn’t approved by November 20, 2025, we may proceed with an earlier release in other regions. You can check out the ongoing artwork on Patreon!

<GRAY HAVEN> Update Roadmap

Of course, we can’t forget about <GRAY HAVEN>!

Before releasing the upcoming DLC, we plan to push an update focused on improving various quality-of-life features.

However, please note that while testing these new systems, some builds might be unstable or contain unexpected bugs.

We’ll do our best to identify and resolve any issues quickly to ensure a smooth experience.

Below is a summary of recent major improvements and fixes.

Major Improvements

Dungeon & QoL Features

Black Temple & Arena: The maximum accessible floor has been expanded to 999.

Difficulty Save: The game now remembers your last challenge difficulty, allowing you to resume directly from that floor next time.

Controller Vibration: A new ON/OFF toggle for vibration has been added to the settings menu.

Crafting & Decoration

Batch Crafting: You can now hold the R key (keyboard) to craft multiple items at once when making furniture or cooking.

Furniture Buff Display: Buff effects from placed furniture are now shown in tooltips. (Some furniture effects have been adjusted.)

Large-Scale Farming: 3x3 and 2x2 farming kits have been added to Stein’s Shop, allowing easier large-field cultivation.

Reward Display

Item Info: Hover over items on the dungeon clear screen to instantly see detailed information.

Combat & Balance Adjustments

Maid Robot, Guard Robot: Added new attack patterns that occasionally release shockwaves during standard motions.

Rock Wraith: Added new triple-attack patterns and status-inflicting moves. Beware—the third strike is especially strong!

High Wraith: Added a new short dash attack pattern.

Rifle Guardbot (Ranged Adjustment): Now takes an aiming stance before firing, making attack timing easier to predict. Slightly increased attack range and reduced projectile speed for better dodging balance.

Swordmaster (Slash Oni) — Melee Adjustment: Significantly reduced attack delay and slightly increased attack range. Added visual effects to indicate attack timing based on new speed changes.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally freeze when entering the Options menu from the title screen.

Once again, thank you all for continuing to enjoy our games.

We’ll keep doing our best to bring you exciting updates in the future!

We truly appreciate your continued support.