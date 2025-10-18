 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20415540 Edited 18 October 2025 – 09:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone

A new beta hotfix is live

  • Fixes the names of pirate settlements that would sometimes be incorrect

  • made it that if you select vsync in the game settings it will try to cap the fps to the Hz value of the resolution you selected. This for folks with super high fps monitors but the game isn't hitting (say 157 hz) consistently and then its better to select a resolution with a lower hz (say 60hz) and for the game to use that as its vsync target. Offcourse its always better to use your AMD or Intel preferences to manage this, but having it ingame is kinda good.. needs testing and feedback. (v-sync off still means uncapped fps btw)


Old beta got pushed live as hotfix #5

  • entagon and diplomatic message spawn closer to their appropriate buildings for more consistant appearances

  • Trying to purchase thru the entagon a settlement that was nearby and visible would cause it to error.

  • faction capitals should only be available to take thru subterfuge last

  • when users flipped RMB and LMB , fast travel was broken, now fixed added the native resolution to the res settigns regardless if unity says its valid or not

