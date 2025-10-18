made it that if you select vsync in the game settings it will try to cap the fps to the Hz value of the resolution you selected. This for folks with super high fps monitors but the game isn't hitting (say 157 hz) consistently and then its better to select a resolution with a lower hz (say 60hz) and for the game to use that as its vsync target. Offcourse its always better to use your AMD or Intel preferences to manage this, but having it ingame is kinda good.. needs testing and feedback. (v-sync off still means uncapped fps btw)





