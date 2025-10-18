Hi Everyone
A new beta hotfix is live
Fixes the names of pirate settlements that would sometimes be incorrect
made it that if you select vsync in the game settings it will try to cap the fps to the Hz value of the resolution you selected. This for folks with super high fps monitors but the game isn't hitting (say 157 hz) consistently and then its better to select a resolution with a lower hz (say 60hz) and for the game to use that as its vsync target. Offcourse its always better to use your AMD or Intel preferences to manage this, but having it ingame is kinda good.. needs testing and feedback. (v-sync off still means uncapped fps btw)
Old beta got pushed live as hotfix #5
entagon and diplomatic message spawn closer to their appropriate buildings for more consistant appearances
Trying to purchase thru the entagon a settlement that was nearby and visible would cause it to error.
faction capitals should only be available to take thru subterfuge last
when users flipped RMB and LMB , fast travel was broken, now fixed added the native resolution to the res settigns regardless if unity says its valid or not
Changed files in this update