16 October 2025 Build 20415533
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Hopefully the last hotfix :)

  • entagon and diplomatic message spawn closer to their appropriate buildings for more consistant appearances

  • Trying to purchase thru the entagon a settlement that was nearby and visible would cause it to error.

  • faction capitals should only be available to take thru subterfuge last

  • when users flipped RMB and LMB , fast travel was broken, now fixed
    added the native resolution to the res settigns regardless if unity says its valid or not

keep on reporting those issues,
Tomas

