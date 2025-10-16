Hi everyone,
Hopefully the last hotfix :)
entagon and diplomatic message spawn closer to their appropriate buildings for more consistant appearances
Trying to purchase thru the entagon a settlement that was nearby and visible would cause it to error.
faction capitals should only be available to take thru subterfuge last
when users flipped RMB and LMB , fast travel was broken, now fixed
added the native resolution to the res settigns regardless if unity says its valid or not
keep on reporting those issues,
Tomas
Changed depots in beta branch