When the full version of the game was first released, there was no special ending designed for a virgin clear.
However, after seeing how many players enthusiastically challenged themselves to finish the game as a virgin, I decided to add a hidden ending for it.
Since a hidden ending without any CG would be too dull, I asked the illustrator to create a special hidden CG.
You can view the full image by clearing the game as a virgin.
(The preview shown on this page is only a partial image. This hidden CG cannot be viewed in the Scene Replay; it can only be seen through the hidden virgin ending.)
Players who have already cleared the game as a virgin don’t need to replay from the beginning — simply load a save before the ending, and the hidden CG will appear.
Note: For those who want to try a virgin clear, you don’t need to aim for the True Ending.
As long as your character remains a virgin, you can unlock this hidden CG.
