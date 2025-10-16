 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20415516
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

When the full version of the game was first released, there was no special ending designed for a virgin clear.
However, after seeing how many players enthusiastically challenged themselves to finish the game as a virgin, I decided to add a hidden ending for it.

Since a hidden ending without any CG would be too dull, I asked the illustrator to create a special hidden CG.
You can view the full image by clearing the game as a virgin.
(The preview shown on this page is only a partial image. This hidden CG cannot be viewed in the Scene Replay; it can only be seen through the hidden virgin ending.)

Players who have already cleared the game as a virgin don’t need to replay from the beginning — simply load a save before the ending, and the hidden CG will appear.

Note: For those who want to try a virgin clear, you don’t need to aim for the True Ending.
As long as your character remains a virgin, you can unlock this hidden CG.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1997441
  • Loading history…
