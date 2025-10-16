 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20415469 Edited 16 October 2025 – 08:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick update just went live with added debugging logs to help locate the bug where the same npc sometimes spawns multiple times. Most reports have mentioned multiple npc duplicates standing still in the same spot, but it appears to also happen to normal interactable npcs and monsters.

If you encounter this bug, please send a bug report in game (Options > Report a bug), as it includes important logs that might help us locate and fix the issue. Please also enable the option to send a screenshot in the bug report UI.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1189291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link