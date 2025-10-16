Patch Notes - 16/10/25 # 1.0.18

Fixed an issue where the randomized name didn't appear correctly when previewing the character or after immediately choosing a portrait during Character Creation.



Recruiting Rukhan permanently will no longer allow him to exceed the party limit of 6. If your party is full, he will now be placed in the reserves instead.



Improved contract logic when waiting for a contractor to arrive to prevent interacting with the wrong NPC.



Fixed 'radial' action logic to prevent clicking any tile other than the point of impact.



Reinforced 'line' action logic to ensure they only affect their highlighted tiles.



Removed the XP reward from the recruit interaction for tavern companions. In sandbox mode, XP is now awarded all at once after completing the quest to gather your party of 4.



Fixed a minor typo in the Camp Scene 2 sequence field that caused the debug text "Scene 2" to appear after the scene was triggered.



Fixed an issue where the death of a specific NPC in certain choices did not correctly assign him the 'Dead' tag.



While viewing character sheets of actors you don't control, you can't assign their unassigned skills or perks.



The bonus perk point for custom characters is now given after the game starts. This prevents players from spending it on species or heritage perks that are automatically granted at the beginning.



Fixed an issue where unequipping certain two-handed items could remove their passive benefits twice.



The combat code will proactively remove the Dying state from actors at both the start and end of combat, in case it persisted for any reason after a previous fight.



Replaced the camp remains in the tutorial fight with a bulkier-looking obstacle to make it clearer that the tile and its line of sight are blocked.



Any actors missing from their tile for any reason are now instantly replaced by new NPCs.



Fixed a potential contract issue involving NPCs with two or more towns set as their home.



While inspecting the character sheets of uncontrollable characters, you can no longer purchase perks for them.



Fixed a minor inconsistency when leaving a certain old friend's hideout.



Fixed a potential issue that could prevent a certain scene between two siblings from playing out.



Fixed an issue in the skill preview dropdown in the conversation UI that triggered an unnecessary listener.



Fixed an issue with the ability previewer where trigger actions did not properly support the artwork field.



Fixed an issue with consumable and throwable weapons not being removed after running out.



When reenacting a downtime from a save file, if the downtime is a camp, a safeguard now ensures only current party members are included and excludes any NPCs who were previously dismissed.



Fixed an issue where the ShowConclusion Lua function could, in some cases, leave the conclusion quest incomplete.



The Party Owned and Recipes sections of tooltips now remain properly hidden in the Actions editor.



Journey options in camp to dismiss or bench companions now appear only when those companions are fully unlocked.



Camp options to turn companions into vampires or werewolves now appear only when those companions are fully unlocked.



Fixed several minor typos across various conversations.



Added an option in the first flashback to gain an unassigned SP instead of increasing a specific skill. This prevents potential softlocks when using Cheat Engine or similar tools to max out your skills prematurely.



Vampire main characters can use the Blood Hunt duty instead of Catching Rats. Blood Hunt restores Hunger based on the vampire's level and has a chance to also yield rats or a thrall. The chance of success increases with the vampire's level.



Organized camp interactions into categories to support more variety.



Added new interactions across all camp categories.



You can now feed consensually on companions if your bond with them is strong, or turn them into vampires.



You can now turn your companions into werewolves.



You can now train lower-level companions in camp to help them catch up with you faster.



You can now confess your feelings to companions and make them your lovers, or set boundaries by making it clear you are not interested in them romantically.



Added an extra ending for male characters in the Ashes and Whispers quest.



Added an option to gift items to companions while in camp. Each companion can receive each gift only once.



Removed the 3 SP and 1 PP reward from the recruit interaction. All newly recruited NPCs now become Aspiring Adventurers, gaining 6 SP, 1 PP, and the Aspiring Adventurer tag and perk access.



You can now right-click on NPCs in town to view their character sheets.



Allies joining your party through the Ally Lua command will now automatically level up to match the MC's level if they are currently below it.



Vampires now passively sate some of their Hunger after resting (regardless of Duties). It is assumed they feed on a small animal or similar source if nothing else is available.



Removed the AP and time cost from Local Contracts.



Escort contracts now first point to the NPC you need to speak with as the quest marker, and after accepting, update to show their destination.



Added a reminder message at the start of conversations where you are alone or your party is out of earshot. When alone your party doesn't participate in skill Rolls. It's just you.



Expanded private moments to include one-on-one discussions with companions in camp and other named NPCs.



Added a text prompt before each roll challenge to show who is making the roll and the challenge's difficulty.



Assigning an undesirable duty to a companion in camp no longer impacts your relationship.



You can now use the Diplomatic Exchange action while inside town borders.



Added the option in Skirmish mode for starting the encounter instantly.



Opening a certain inquisitor's strongbox will now replace it with a plain strongbox version in your inventory.



Added a tag railguard to prevent Character Creation tags from being modified outside the Character Creation phase.



Improved the pacing and logic of a certain murder scene.



Buffed Apprentice of the Oven & Call of the Forge perks and moved them to rank 1.



Smiths across the world will now sell Ingots and Ores.



You can now permanently dismiss party members from your group directly through the Party Management screen by clicking their skull icon. This option is available in sandbox mode, and in story mode after reaching any conclusion.



After reaching a conclusion in story mode and choosing to continue your adventure, that conclusion will now be recorded in your Journal for future reference.



In sandbox mode or after reaching a conclusion in story mode, party and reserve members can now participate in urban events. This means that you can do the event with them instead of a random NPC, they still don't participate in the rolls of your private moments.



Added icon-based category filters to the Barter UI.



In the Inventory and Barter descriptions, items now display how many your party owns and whether their crafting recipe is known.



When assigning camp duties, you can now view each NPC's top three preferred duties based on their strengths.



Dismissed party members will remain in the camp, temporarily, but cannot be assigned any duties.



In the barter UI, added a new button to quickly gather all party funds to the character currently trading.



While crafting recipes, all required ingredients are now automatically shared with the party member performing the crafting.



Item inspection now displays the recipe section only for items with a crafting recipe.



Recipe section shows Unknown if the recipe hasn't been learned yet and informs you that it can be deconstructed to learn it, or displays the full recipe if it’s already known.



Characters are now protective of their unique actions and combat skills (value 0) and will refuse to trade them to other party members.



Added Lua extensions Remember, Forget, and Recall, which can tap into the persistent actor memory system.



The Kindled Wrath perk at rank 1 now grants the rank 1 action Ignite instead of the rank 3 action Pyrokinesis.



Hi folks,It's been a whirlwind of a week since release. The amount of feedback, suggestions, and issue reports from the community has been incredible. It’s been overwhelming at times and genuinely uplifting to see how many of you are enjoying the game.I know some players prefer a game to stay as it was when they bought it: final. I get that. But for me, a game should grow. It should keep reaching for its full potential while it can. I wish early access had been like this. Many of the things in this patch would have been there at release. In niche games like this, you learn to be grateful, especially after such an amazing early access reception.Every project eventually has to move on for the sake of viability, but now is not that time. This is a passion project,before we even start talking about expansions.It’s a huge and ambitious world, and I’m the only one building it. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is this. I’m keeping an eye on your feedback and will keep updating the game as needed. I’ve also planned regular monthly or bimonthly updates to make the world feel even more alive.This latest update bundles together dozens of community-requested features and refinements. Camp life feels richer and more personal now, with new ways to bond, train, and interact with your companions. You’ll notice smoother progression, smarter contracts, and plenty of QOL improvements throughout. It also includes a wide range of stability fixes that polish the experience across both story and sandbox play.