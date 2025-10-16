 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20415323 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

After the release of the sequel, we had this strange feeling that we’d forgotten something important... and yes, it was Supermarket all along!

Some of you reported this bug a long time ago, but in the madness of developing Gas Station, we never had time to properly address it - until today!

Today’s patch notes are short, but it’s something many of you have been asking for:

- Fixed a bug that prevented players from collecting achievements

We want to thank every player who reported that issue initially: @Raytenecks, @Swinetower, @CitizenX3639, and @flaviopaganinijr from this discussion thread <3

What else?

  • Last week, we released Before Exit: Gas Station - the next installment in the series! It’s directly connected to the Supermarket, so you’ll feel right at home there!

  • If you already own Before Exit: Supermarket, you can complete your collection and grab the bundle with both games at a discount!

  • Before Exit: Supermarket is now available on Steam at its lowest price ever!

Till the next one 🫡

Changed files in this update

Depot 2983731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link