Hello Everyone!

After the release of the sequel, we had this strange feeling that we’d forgotten something important... and yes, it was Supermarket all along!



Some of you reported this bug a long time ago, but in the madness of developing Gas Station, we never had time to properly address it - until today!



Today’s patch notes are short, but it’s something many of you have been asking for:

- Fixed a bug that prevented players from collecting achievements

We want to thank every player who reported that issue initially: @Raytenecks, @Swinetower, @CitizenX3639, and @flaviopaganinijr from this discussion thread <3

What else?

Last week, we released Before Exit: Gas Station - the next installment in the series! It’s directly connected to the Supermarket , so you’ll feel right at home there!





If you already own Before Exit: Supermarket , you can complete your collection and grab the bundle with both games at a discount!



https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60664/Before_Exit_Supermarket__Gas_Station/

Before Exit: Supermarket is now available on Steam at its lowest price ever!





Till the next one 🫡