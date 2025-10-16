 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20415302 Edited 16 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Content Optimization

  • Optimized the performance issues in Endless Mode: Improved the zombie spawn logic, reduced lag when there are too many zombies, and enhanced overall performance.
  • Added cutscene sound effects to the first and second levels. This is part of the ongoing focus for future game updates. Once better-suited sound effects are completed, we will release a global update to improve the cutscene audio.
  • Added batch demolition/cancellation feature when selecting multiple buildings.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where loading the machine gun onto the recycler/truck caused problems with ammunition loading and unloading.
  • Fixed an issue where the dismantling factory couldn't dismantle empty vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue preventing gasoline from being collected from the truck.

Changed files in this update

