Content Optimization
- Optimized the performance issues in Endless Mode: Improved the zombie spawn logic, reduced lag when there are too many zombies, and enhanced overall performance.
- Added cutscene sound effects to the first and second levels. This is part of the ongoing focus for future game updates. Once better-suited sound effects are completed, we will release a global update to improve the cutscene audio.
- Added batch demolition/cancellation feature when selecting multiple buildings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where loading the machine gun onto the recycler/truck caused problems with ammunition loading and unloading.
- Fixed an issue where the dismantling factory couldn't dismantle empty vehicles.
- Fixed an issue preventing gasoline from being collected from the truck.
Changed files in this update