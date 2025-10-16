New Features
Complete VOIP Overhaul
A full rework of the in-game voice system, now stable and feature-complete:
Fully functional in both lobby and in-game
Microphone device selection available in the settings
Adjustable noise threshold, volume, and gain
Self-monitoring to fine-tune microphone levels
Proximity chat enabled
When a player dies, they are automatically moved to a private “dead players” voice channel
New Ghost System
New playable character inheriting player core functions
Can complete certain quests and contribute to team progress
Passes through everything except ground, stairs, and main structures
Cannot deal or receive damage
Becomes visible to other players one minute after death
Includes a dedicated night vision
Added entry in the Village Chronicles explaining its mechanics
Healing Zones
A healing zone now appears once per day/night cycle
Standing in the zone for 5 seconds restores 25 HP
Only one player can benefit at a time
Knights can reach up to 200 HP
Beasts can deactivate the zone to remain unnoticed
Dynamic Waypoints
The minimap has been replaced with a new in-game waypoint system:
Dynamic waypoints visible directly during gameplay
Fixed-position quests:
• Find the key in the cellar
• Dance in five large tents
• Analyze the vials
• Complete the rune table
“Fallen Knight” quest: dynamic waypoint that follows the target
Visual waypoint added for the Rally event
Stamina Gauge (Knights)
New stamina bar affecting movement and physical actions
Stack & Dual Equipment
Players can now carry both a weapon and a torch
Switch between them via a configurable key
HUD updated to display both slots
Picking up an item automatically equips it
Torch attack cooldown reduced from five to three seconds
Automatic Spear Recall
If the spear is not retrieved, it automatically returns to the player after 15 seconds
Village Chronicles
New in-game codex summarizing the game’s lore and mechanics
Added explanatory images
Dedicated key (HUD) to open/close the Chronicle in the lobby
New entries: The Ghost, Healing Zone, and Damage Mechanics
Fully updated French version (other languages coming soon)
Rules and Core Mechanics
Wolf and Basilisk deal 100 damage (instant kill if the target hasn’t healed)
The Banshee instantly kills any player in her zone, regardless of HP
Day/Night cycle duration: 4 minutes (2 minutes day / 2 minutes night)
Rally pauses the cycle for one minute
Healing Zones do not affect cycle time
Added hit marker visible upon successful hits
Fixes and Improvements
Gameplay
Fixed double damage calculation on the spear
Fixed ragdoll behavior when torching beasts disguised as knights
Death simulation activated and torch collision box enlarged
Fixed early wolf dash activation
Fixed 5-player bug causing too many beasts to spawn
Ghost
Fixed motion detectors triggered by the ghost camera
Smoother spawn without shadows or emote sounds
Removed footstep and jump sounds (under testing)
Counter-based quests (dance, visit, etc.) no longer reactivate when respawning as a ghost
Added invisible walls to prevent out-of-bounds falls
River terrain flattened so the ghost can climb back up
Environment and Interface
Adjusted and corrected lighting in the camp and lobby
Added candles to the lobby upper floor
Torches relocated to the ground floor
Tweaked HUD, nameplates, and stamina display
New third-person camera with improved placement and smoother control
Audio and Ambience
Added new main menu music
Fixed volume sliders for menu, effects, and ambience
Audio preferences now save correctly
Improved overall sound attenuation and mixing
Technical and Network
Removed Seamless Travel (source of crashes)
Switched to direct level travel with manual reinitialization for respawn, roles, and quests
Improved VOIP stability and synchronization of player nameplates
Refactored duplicate classes to reduce code weight and improve performance
Accessibility and Localization
Fixed key remapping, now compatible with all languages
Added an anti double-bind system to prevent assigning already used keys
Full French translation completed
English tutorial translation in progress
Changed files in this update