 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20415250 Edited 16 October 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Complete VOIP Overhaul

A full rework of the in-game voice system, now stable and feature-complete:

  • Fully functional in both lobby and in-game

  • Microphone device selection available in the settings

  • Adjustable noise threshold, volume, and gain

  • Self-monitoring to fine-tune microphone levels

  • Proximity chat enabled

  • When a player dies, they are automatically moved to a private “dead players” voice channel

New Ghost System

  • New playable character inheriting player core functions

  • Can complete certain quests and contribute to team progress

  • Passes through everything except ground, stairs, and main structures

  • Cannot deal or receive damage

  • Becomes visible to other players one minute after death

  • Includes a dedicated night vision

  • Added entry in the Village Chronicles explaining its mechanics

Healing Zones

  • A healing zone now appears once per day/night cycle

  • Standing in the zone for 5 seconds restores 25 HP

  • Only one player can benefit at a time

  • Knights can reach up to 200 HP

  • Beasts can deactivate the zone to remain unnoticed

Dynamic Waypoints

The minimap has been replaced with a new in-game waypoint system:

  • Dynamic waypoints visible directly during gameplay

  • Fixed-position quests:
    • Find the key in the cellar
    • Dance in five large tents
    • Analyze the vials
    • Complete the rune table

  • “Fallen Knight” quest: dynamic waypoint that follows the target

  • Visual waypoint added for the Rally event

Stamina Gauge (Knights)

  • New stamina bar affecting movement and physical actions

Stack & Dual Equipment

  • Players can now carry both a weapon and a torch

  • Switch between them via a configurable key

  • HUD updated to display both slots

  • Picking up an item automatically equips it

  • Torch attack cooldown reduced from five to three seconds

Automatic Spear Recall

  • If the spear is not retrieved, it automatically returns to the player after 15 seconds

Village Chronicles

  • New in-game codex summarizing the game’s lore and mechanics

  • Added explanatory images

  • Dedicated key (HUD) to open/close the Chronicle in the lobby

  • New entries: The Ghost, Healing Zone, and Damage Mechanics

  • Fully updated French version (other languages coming soon)

Rules and Core Mechanics

  • Wolf and Basilisk deal 100 damage (instant kill if the target hasn’t healed)

  • The Banshee instantly kills any player in her zone, regardless of HP

  • Day/Night cycle duration: 4 minutes (2 minutes day / 2 minutes night)

    • Rally pauses the cycle for one minute

    • Healing Zones do not affect cycle time

  • Added hit marker visible upon successful hits

Fixes and Improvements

Gameplay

  • Fixed double damage calculation on the spear

  • Fixed ragdoll behavior when torching beasts disguised as knights

  • Death simulation activated and torch collision box enlarged

  • Fixed early wolf dash activation

  • Fixed 5-player bug causing too many beasts to spawn

Ghost

  • Fixed motion detectors triggered by the ghost camera

  • Smoother spawn without shadows or emote sounds

  • Removed footstep and jump sounds (under testing)

  • Counter-based quests (dance, visit, etc.) no longer reactivate when respawning as a ghost

  • Added invisible walls to prevent out-of-bounds falls

  • River terrain flattened so the ghost can climb back up

Environment and Interface

  • Adjusted and corrected lighting in the camp and lobby

  • Added candles to the lobby upper floor

  • Torches relocated to the ground floor

  • Tweaked HUD, nameplates, and stamina display

  • New third-person camera with improved placement and smoother control

Audio and Ambience

  • Added new main menu music

  • Fixed volume sliders for menu, effects, and ambience

  • Audio preferences now save correctly

  • Improved overall sound attenuation and mixing

Technical and Network

  • Removed Seamless Travel (source of crashes)

  • Switched to direct level travel with manual reinitialization for respawn, roles, and quests

  • Improved VOIP stability and synchronization of player nameplates

  • Refactored duplicate classes to reduce code weight and improve performance

Accessibility and Localization

  • Fixed key remapping, now compatible with all languages

  • Added an anti double-bind system to prevent assigning already used keys

  • Full French translation completed

  • English tutorial translation in progress

Changed files in this update

Depot 3748391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link