This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.600) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This update allows you to playtest, for free, a really early version of the new Toxicity DLC.

First, be sure to duplicate your save files before trying it.





We will divide this playtest into multiple Steps as we need a bit more time to finish the full DLC:

STEP ONE (now) : Try the new planet (either from a new save or interplanetary travel), the purification global value, discover just a few biomes and the new "toxic areas" mechanic. There is a lot of issues still, we are mostly looking for your feedbacks on the new mechanics or game breaking bugs. Streamers : If you decide to try it, remember to mention that it's a really early preview.

STEP TWO : We will add more biomes in the coming weeks untill the planet is fully available to playtest.

STEP THREE : The DLC will release on November 17th. From then on, you'll have to purchase it to continue your adventure.

Let us know what you like or do not like on those first biomes, how you like the new items and if you have major performances issues.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch. All players must have the same version to play co-op. If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.





Temporary changelog :

Major changes



New planet "Toxicity" available from a new game or the departure rocket.

New purification and toxic related mechanics and items.

On a toxic planet, the energy generation is correlated to the purification of the planet. You need to increase the global purification to use your energy.

On a toxic planet, you'll encounter "toxic areas" where a new gauge will show up on your screen. Once the gauge is at zero, you'll get health damage.

For now, we won't explain everything to see how players reacts :)

Stay in the loop



As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :





See you soon, and good terraforming!



Brice for Miju Games



