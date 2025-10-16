Your duckling PvE Top-Down Extraction Shooter has arrived.​​

Your mission?

🔹 ​​Scavenge supplies​​

🔹 ​​Build hideouts​​

🔹 ​​Upgrade your gear​​

🔹 ​​Get stronger… and make a daring escape​​

💰 PRICE & LAUNCH DEAL

🔹 ​​Standard Price:​​ $17.99 USD

🔹 ​​Launch Discount (12% OFF):​​ ​​$15.83 USD​​ (for the ​​first 2 weeks only​​!)

🦆YOU HELPED BUILD THIS

We’re beyond grateful to ​​every single one of you​​ — our amazing ​​Ducklings​​ — who’ve been with us from the ​​first demo to launch day​​.

You’re not just players——🦆 ​​You’re builders of the Duckov universe.​​

🐤 BUG REPORTS & FEEDBACK

Found a bug? Have an idea to make the game better?

📮 ​​Submit feedback here

We ​​read every report​​, and your input helps us keep improving Duckov every day.

🚀 FINAL THANKS & LET’S ESCAPE！

A huge ​​thank you​​ to our community — from the earliest tests to launch day.

Together, we’ve made something truly special.

@everyoneNow grab your gear and let’s ESCAPE FROM DUCKOV！