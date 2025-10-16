Your duckling PvE Top-Down Extraction Shooter has arrived.
Your mission?
🔹 Scavenge supplies
🔹 Build hideouts
🔹 Upgrade your gear
🔹 Get stronger… and make a daring escape
💰 PRICE & LAUNCH DEAL
🔹 Standard Price: $17.99 USD
🔹 Launch Discount (12% OFF): $15.83 USD (for the first 2 weeks only!)
🦆YOU HELPED BUILD THIS
We’re beyond grateful to every single one of you — our amazing Ducklings — who’ve been with us from the first demo to launch day.
You’re not just players——🦆 You’re builders of the Duckov universe.
🐤 BUG REPORTS & FEEDBACK
Found a bug? Have an idea to make the game better?
We read every report, and your input helps us keep improving Duckov every day.
🚀 FINAL THANKS & LET’S ESCAPE！
A huge thank you to our community — from the earliest tests to launch day.
Together, we’ve made something truly special.
@everyoneNow grab your gear and let’s ESCAPE FROM DUCKOV！
