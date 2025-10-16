Dear Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 16:00 to 18:00 UTC+8 (~120 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.3.1, r1_0 (Oct 16, 2025)

☆ BLACK GETTER (FREE UPDATE)

☆ BUG FIX

☆ OPTIMIZATION

☆ BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS

Black Getter (Free Update)

· New Playable Character – Black Getter (Available after clearing Arcade: Getter Robo)

· New Emblem and Portrait – Black Getter

BUG FIX

· Fixed the unintended changes to the properties of some moves that resulted from the CPU opponent reducing to 0HP in Training Mode

· Fixed a problem where some characters would be hit by certain high attacks in the recovery of a block while crouching

· Fixed a problem where the camera would shake after the opponent got knocked up from the ground

· Fixed a problem where the combo count stops randomizing, provided that jump-in attacks hit the target and any key is pressed upon landing

· Fixed Qing Long's Twin Dragon Break prioritizing over Thunder Dragon Break in the wake of a retreat under Arsenal: Shadow Fist

· Fixed a frame in the recovery of Getter Wing where Getter 1 cannot perform any actions

· Fixed Mephisto gaining invincibility on 1F~11F when performing Purgatorial Cluster under Arsenal: Soul Forge

· Fixed unintended mechanic being triggered in the interactions between Vassago's Energy Shield and certain moves

· Fixed unintended play of the animation after Nero (Simulacrum) gets hit by Shin Getter Tomahawk (2626D) of Shin Getter Robo

· Fixed unintended play of the animation after Nero (Simulacrum) gets hit by the Ultra Drill Hurricane of Shin Getter Robo under Shin Getter Robo 2

· Fixed the unusual hitstun caused by the simultaneous hits dealt by Cerulean Wave and other attacks

· Fixed the errors that occur when Mazinkaiser hits Nero (Simulacrum) with various attacks

· Fixed the disparity on startup duration between Double Drill Punch, which was canceled from Crouching Light Attack, and that of the normal version

· Fixed the uninvited play of certain animated moves despite being blocked by Vassago's FS Field (Limiter Removed)

· Fixed the repeated Forcefield Ebb & Flow under Limiter Removed in a combo when this move didn't hit the opponent in the air in the first place

· Fixed the sped-up mobility of Dancouga (General) when carrying DancouKen

· Fixed an error that rendered the first 3F of the forward movement into standing poses while Dancouga (General) changed direction from moving backward at the players' command

· Fixed an error that caused the opponent to fall to the ground while attempting to jump in the wake of an Eagle Dive hit by Dancouga (General)

· Fixed an error that stopped Dancouga (DancouKogaKen) from canceling DancouKen - Draw into Super Arts or Power Max Supermove after the former was blocked

· Fixed the disappearance of DancouKogaKen when it came into conflict with the Armor status during Dancouken - Draw under Dancouga's DancouKogaKen arsenal

· Fixed the immediate descent of the opponent after being hit by Dancouga's Missile Barrage under DancouHo Formation in some rare cases; Now the opponent descends no lower than a minimum altitude after being hit until the end of the move

· Fixed an error that stopped Pulse Laser of Dancouga (DancouHo Formation) from hitting the opponent on the ground before they bounced off

· Fixed the auto-input of the left/ right arrow keys for 1F after diagonal arrow keys were released

· Fixed the unrecognized direction with the forward key and backward key being pressed at the same time on certain keyboards and HITBOX devices

OPTIMIZATION

Lowers the requirements for Autocombo to activate; Mashing with enough keys now grants higher priority than Target Combo

BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS

General

Break Boost (C+D)

Increases the window in between the startup and active by 2F

Extends the anti-projectile period to 6F

Now provides more EN after releasing a Break Boost

Energy Reversal

Now Energy Reversal prioritizes other commands

Clash

Increases the extra advantage on hit from 5F to 6F

Increases the minimum advantage on hit from 18F to 19F

Kaguya (Darkwing)

Thermionic Engine (A+C)

No longer consumes EX resources

Boss Borot (General)

Brave Rocket (↓↘→↓↘→+D)

Backflash of the rocket explosion now costs recoverable HP

Boss Borot (Boss's Treasure)

SAYONARA Home Run (↓↘→↓↘→+C)

Can now hit the bomb placed by Boss Borot

Now can deflect the projectiles and reverse its trajectory

Mazinger Z (General)

Crouching Medium Attack (↓+B)

Reduces the invincible hurtbox against air attacks

Mazinger Z (Photon Power Commands)

Mazin Power (A+C)

Adjusts the damage dealt to the opponent from recoverable damage to true damage

Now defined as a Projectile

Reduces the hitbox for the opponent in the air

Now counterhits with the opponent's counter cause a Flash Counter

Mazinger Z (Bat A Thousand)

Missile Punch (D)

Decreases the advantage on block from 0F to -5F (disadvantage)

Mazinger Z (Mazinkaiser)

Decreases the HP from 1100 to 1050

Giant Missile (D)

The ammo in the missile bay decreases by 1

Fire Blaster (↓↘→+D)

Damage dealt increases from 160+62 to 200+62

Rust Tornado (↓↙←+A+B/A+D)

Damage dealt increases from 254 to 276

Crouching Medium Attack (↓+B)

Reduces the invincible hurtbox against air attacks

Great Mazinger (General)

Crouching Light Attack > Crouching Heavy Attack (↓+A>↓+C)

Damage dealt increases from 70 to 80

Great Knee Attack (↘+C)

Air damage dealt decreases from 100 to 90

Mazinger Jump (↓Charged↑+A/B/C)

Now can cancel into the Awakening Supermove Great Typhoon (↓Charged↑+A+B/A+D) on the first 2F

Great Mazinger (Combat Pro)

Great Boomerang (D/↓+D/←+D)

Now can be canceled by Great Knee Attack (↘+C) when the returning boomerang is gripped by the thrower

Susanoo (General)

Standing Heavy Attack (C)

Increases the distance moved during the attack

Slightly increases the attack distance

Reduces the probability of passing through the opponent being hit in the air

Susanoo (Sun and Moon Incarnate)

Kusanagi (D)

Increases property of the move in a Clash

Kusanagi (D while Jumping)

Slightly reduces the altitude limit for attacks

Slightly increases the knockup altitude

Vacuum Hachiyo (↓↘→↓↘→+D)

Now can hit the opponent being knocked down to the ground

Susanoo (Avatar of Raging Storm)

Kazakama (D)

Remasters the property of the move

Now introduces TWO charging phases

Vacuum Kamaitati (↓+D)

Remasters the property of the move

Now introduces TWO charging phases

Tempest Tornado (↓↙←+D)/ Skyborne Whirlwind (↓↙←+D while Jumping)

Adjusts the disadvantage on block to -1F

Qing Long (General)

Dash (→,→)

Expands the hurtbox of the lower body from forward

Dragon Glide (↘+B)

Reduces the distance moved during the attack

Expands the hitbox horizontally

Lowers the priority in a Clash

Reduces the pushback distance after getting hit by the opponent during the move

Expands the anti-projectile hurtbox from upward

Qing Long (Dust Annihilation)

Claw and Fang Rush (↓↘→+B+C)

Reduces the hitbox when faced with a crouching opponent

Cannot hit the crouching opponent from the air

Reduces the probability of passing through the opponent in the short distance

Dust Dragon Stomp (A+C)

Decreases the pushback on block

Increases the disadvantage on block from -2F to -3F

Mephisto (General)

Standing Medium Attack (B)

Increases the advantage on hit from +1F to +2F

Standing Heavy Attack (C)

Damage dealt decreases from 90/70 (Ground/ Air) to 80/60 (Ground/ Air)

Greatly increases the distance moved during the attack

Now can whiff and cancel into Double-Headed Bloodletter

Double-Headed Bloodletter (C>C(Mash))

No longer auto-corrects the unit to face the new direction

Damage dealt decreases from 90/70 (Ground/ Air) to 80/60 (Ground/ Air)

Greatly increases the pushback distance of the opponent after hitting them with the move

(Light) Continental Collision (↓↙←+A)

Reduces the pushback distance of the airborne opponent after hitting them

Mephisto (Fafnir Talon)

Demon Flamewave (D with Vegeance Blaze)

Reduces the pushback distance of the opponent after hitting them

Increases the advantage on hit from +3F to +5F

Now can whiff and cancel into Power Max Super Move or Special Moves

Damage dealt in the air increases from 1 to 30

Fafnir Grip (→+D with Vegeance Blaze)

Damage dealt to the airborne opponent increases from 1 to 30

Fafnir Firepillar (Requires 4 Vegeance Blaze: A+C)

Now can draw the opponent afflicted in the air toward the character

Greatly reduces the recovery period

Now can be performed in the wake of Continental Colission

Decreases the disadvantage on block from -22F to -11F

Increases the speed of the vortex that draws in the opponent

Vassago (Limiter Removed)

Stomping Shield Strike (B>B)

Now the second hit moves the character forward

Dragon's Might · Gai (B>B>C)

Now can cancel into (Heavy) Heaven Melee Combat · Gai (→↓↘+C) at a higher speed

Break Boost (C+D)

Now offers an earlier attack window for the following attack after Break Boost is canceled by a Jump command under Limiter Removed

Now C+D input following all other moves results in immediate Break Boost (C+D) under Limiter Removed

Limiter Removed (C+D [Hold])

Now defined as a Projectile

Expands the hitbox downward

Now immediately recovers 10% lost HP upon release

De-Limiter Removed (A+C)

Now defined as a crouching pose

Now invincible against projectiles during the move

Forcefield Ebb & Flow (↓↘→+D) during Limiter Removed

Now can whiff and cancel into a Strike

Throw (A+B/A+D) during Limiter Removed

Decreases the pushback distance

No longer negates insta-rise up

Infinite Power (↓↙←+A+B/A+D)

No longer being offered 30% damage correction in follow-up attacks

Vassago (Armed to the Teeth)

Multi-Purpose Support Grenade (↓+D)

Reduces the reload window from 6s to 5s

Now reloading pauses when the Grenade is available

Increases the knockup distance of the Grenade after being hit by some of the moves launched by the opponent

Muzzleloader Grenade (↓↘→+D)

Reduces the hitbox of a direct hit

Reduces the reload window from 6s to 5s

Now reloading pauses when the Grenade is available

Increases the knockup distance of the Grenade after being hit by some of the moves launched by the opponent

Nero (General)

Regal Ballet (↑+C)

Now can cancel into Power Max Supermove

Decreases the advantage on block from +1F to -1F (Disadvantage)

Crouching Medium Attack (↓+B)

Reduces the recovery by 2F

Increases the advantage on hit from +1F to 2F

Crouching Heavy Attack (↓+C)

Slightly expands the hitbox in the horizontal direction

Pope Drone Cones (↓↘→+B+C)

Damage dealt increases from 35 to 45

Slightly increases the knock-up altitude and landing lag

Slightly advances the first hit on startup

(Medium) Path of Thorns (↓↘→+B)

Decreases the startup from 16F to 15F

(Heavy) Path of Thorns (↓↘→+C)

Increases the attack hits from 8 hits to 9 hits

Damage dealt increases from 80 to 90

Extends the far end of the hitbox

Nero (GTW Fighters)

General

Now can summon GTW Fighters alternately without cooldown; The earlier one vanishes immediately

GTW Blastoff: Rock Solid (→+D)

Decreases the startup from 20F to 15F; Advances the summon in the startup period

GTW Blastoff: Iron Will (←+D)

Decreases the startup from 20F to 18F; Delays the summon in the startup period

Cerulean Wave (↓↙←+D)

Decreases the maximum hits from 17 to 16

Damage dealt decreases from 170/85 (Ground/ Air) to 96/96 (Ground/ Air)

Crimson Wave (↓↘→+D)

Basic damage dealt decreases from 90 to 36

Extends the duration of the [Burn] damage over time to the end of the combo

Dancouga (General)

Slightly decreases the speed of moving backward

Jumping Heavy Attack (Jumping C)

Damage dealt decreases from 85/75 (Ground/ Air) to 80/70 (Ground/ Air)

Eagle Dive (Jumping ↓+C)

Expands the htibox upward

Damage dealt increases from 130 to 120/100

Now the opponent can rise up instantly after getting hit by the move

Liger Strike (↓↘→+A)

Increases the altitude of the knock-up

Beast Knuckle (↓↘→+B)

Air damage dealt decreases from 90 to 80

Dancouga (DancouKogaKen)

DancouKen - Draw (D)

Now can cancel into other 24-enabled commands at a higher speed

No longer most immediately cancels into normal Throws

Now can block normal projectiles

Standing Light Attack (A)

No longer available with input spam

Damage dealt decreases from 30 to 25

Slightly increases the attack distance

Standing Medium Attack (B)

Extends the move duration by 1F

Increases the disadvantage on hit/ block by 1F for the opponent

Eagle Slash (Jumping ↑+B)

Now can cancel into Eagle Dive (Jumping ↓+C) after hitting the opponent

Crouching Heavy Attack (↓+C)

Air damage dealt decreases from 70 to 60

Reduces the distance that draws the opponent toward the character after hitting them

Big Moth Hammer (→+C)

Damage dealt decreases from 80 to 70

No longer knocks down the opponent

Increases the pushback distance of the opponent on hit/ block

Adjusts the property of the move from being a Medium Attack to a High Attack

Super Beast Cleave (→+C)

Increases the disadvantage on block from -13F to -14F

Liger Strike/ Beast Knuckle/ Big Moth Tackle (↓↘→+A/B/C) during DancouKen - Draw

Now comes into conflict with the same moves without DancouKen being drawn

Roaring Heavens Fist (→↓←+A+B/A+D)

Greatly increases the startup speed

Final Powerbomber (↓↘→+A+B/A+D) during DancouKen - Draw

Greatly increases the startup speed

(Light) Dancou Slash (↓↙←+A)

Increases the disadvantage on block from -12F to -13F

(Medium) Dancou Slash (↓↙←+B)

Decreases the disadvantage on block from -5F to -3F during DancouKen- Sheathe

(Heavy) Dancou Slash (↓↙←+C)

Adjusts the damage dealt from 30+130 to 40+120

Increases the distance moved (forward) during the move

Slightly moves the hitbox leftward

Greatly increases the pushback distance of the opponent being hit while Dancouga is in ascent

Adjusts the disadvantage on block at the end of the move from -1F to +1F to chain DancouKen – Sheathe (D) into combo

Soaring Wing (↓↙←+B+C)

Expands the hitbox downward

Wild Burst (→↓↘+D)

Increases the damage of the direct hit from 135 to 140

Decreases the follow-up attack damage from 135 to 125

Increases the recovery by 2F

Increases the pushback distance of the opponent

Increases the rise-up speed of the opponent on hit

Beast Press (↑+B+C)

No longer offering instant rise up for the opponent when being pinned to the ground with this move; Now it accords with other scenarios

Decreases the damage dealt from 100/90 to 90/80

No longer passes through an injured crouching opponent without cost

Getter Robo (General)

Adjusts the HP of Getter Robo 1/ Getter Robo 2/ Getter Robo 3 from 950/950/950 to 950/925/1000

Getter Robo (Getter 1)

Crouching Medium Attack (↓+B)

Now can hit the airborne opponent

Crouching Heavy Attack (↓+C)

Decreases the anti-air damage from 80 to 70

Increases the pushback distance after hitting the airborne opponent

Standing Heavy Attack (C)

Damage dealt decreases from 85/70 (Ground/ Air) to 80/70 (Ground/ Air)

Karate Combo (C>C)

Increases the pushback distance and altitude

Axe Kick (←+B)

Expands the hitbox from downwards

Now can knock up projectiles

Getter Press (↓+C while Jumping)

Increases the pushback distance after hitting the airborne opponent

Increases the pushback distance of the opponent after hitting them in the air from an opposite direction

Getter Thrust (→,→/←,← while Jumping)

Lowers the altitude requirement for Forward Jump to cancel into Getter Thrust

Aligns frames of Forward Jump and Backward Jump to cancel into Getter Thrust

Getter Beam (↓↙←+A/B/C)

Reduces the hurtbox on the feet

(Heavy) Getter Beam (↓↙←+C)

Now can cancel into Getter Thrust or Open Getter after hitting the opponent

Assault Getter Beam (↓↙←+B+C)

Now can destroy projectiles

Increases the knockup altitude after hitting the opponent in the air

Now can cancel into Getter Thrust or Open Getter after hitting the opponent

Now comes into force to the exclusion of Getter Beam (Normal)

Getter Jump (→↓↘+A/B/C)

Damage dealt decreases from 70 to 55/65/75 (Light/ Medium/ Heavy)

Advances the startup of the invincibility in the air by 2F/1F/1F (Total frames remain unchanged)

Expands the hitbox of the first hit from downward

Wing Rush (→↓↘+B+C)

Slightly expands the hitbox

Shin Getter Robo (General)

Crouching Light Attack (↓+A)

Damage dealt increases from 20 to 25

Getter Straight Punch (↓+A>B)

Damage dealt increases from 60 to 50

Getter Razor (6A)

Damage dealt increases from 40 to 45

Head Getter Beam (↓↙←+A/B/C)

Now causes an additional 7 [Burn] damage over time

Shin Getter Robo (Shin Getter Tomahawk)

Final Getter Tomahawk (↓↘→↓↘→+D)

Total damage dealt increases from 300 to 330

Tomahawk Boomerang (↓↙←+D/↓↘→+D)

Damage dealt by each Tomahawk increases from 40 to 45

Shin Getter Robo (Shin Getter Change)

Change! Shin Getter-2! (D when immediately transforming into Shin Getter 2)

Damage dealt increases from 90 to 100

Change! Shin Getter-2! (D while jumping when immediately transforming into Shin Getter 2)

Damage of the first hit increases from 50 to 70

Shin Getter Rolling Rush (→+D when immediately transforming into Shin Getter 2))

Damage dealt increases from 125 to 130

Stoner Sunshine (↓↘→↓↘→+C while Jumping)

Now causes an additional 45 [Burn] damage over time

