Go To Sleep is now officially out!

I want to thank everyone who has given me support throughout this game's development and I want to thank everyone who wishlisted the game on Steam!

There will be an initial 20% launch sale for the first week of release as well as another launch sale for the Steam Scream Fest coming later this month!

With the release, here are just a couple of main user features:

The game can be played on both Windows and Mac computers.

Linux users can play the game through Steam Proton.

The game can be played on the Steam deck as well using Steam Proton!

There is native support for both XBox and PlayStation controllers.

The game currently supports 5 different languages: English, Spanish (Castilian), French, Italian, and German

What's Next?

There is going to be a small post launch patch later this week. There were a just a few minor bugs that were found within the last few hours of play testing, however they have almost no impact on the game itself. For transparency, these known bugs are:

Some haptic controller feedback is not being triggered in the main levels.

Switching languages mid-dialogue can cause the current dialogue sentence to cut out.

Pausing with the controller and then switching to mouse during one of the cutscenes can cause the cursor to disappear for the remainder of that cutscene.

After this bug fix though, I plan to have one last content update for the game which will mostly expand on user features such as:

Keyboard and Controller Input Remapping

Localizing the game for 10 additional languages (Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, etc)

Overall

I want to give my thanks again to everyone who has supported me throughout this game's development. I can not express how much I appreciate it, and I hope you all will enjoy my game!