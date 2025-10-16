Announcing TEN++, a big free update to celebrate the 10th anniversary of N++!





It's hard to believe it's been ten entire years since N++ was first released -- it seems like a lifetime ago, but also yesterday. We're really proud to have realized the definitive version of our take on hardcore parkour platforming, and are so happy that it has resonated with so many of you. <3





We wanted to thank everyone for playing, because we've really enjoyed all the streams, videos, speedruns, tournaments, levels and everything else that you've all made over the last decade. It's been incredibly rewarding to see everyone's creativity and enthusiasm.





To celebrate, we made you all a gift: some super hard super-secret Solo levels, a lot of quite hard multiplayer levels, a bunch of new colour schemes, and a few assorted bugfixes. Some of these levels are so challenging that it'll take you ten more years to beat them! ;)

We also made some cool new merch if you're into that sort of thing:

https://www.etsy.com/shop/metanet/





Check out more details on our blog:

https://www.metanetsoftware.com/blog

and, BIG NEWS:

