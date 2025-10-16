Escape artists, good morning, good afternoon, and good evening!

3D Escape Room: Mystic Manor has received a major update designed to deliver a smoother and more immersive experience!

This update includes:

🔹 New Multi-Save Slot Feature

Now you can create multiple save files to freely preserve different progress points. Never worry about accidentally overwriting your save again!

🔹 New Tiered Hint System

Don't want to be spoiled? Hints are now split into Basic Hints and Final Hints. Check the basic hints first for a gentle nudge. The full solution is only revealed when you truly need it.

🔹 Multiple Bug Fixes

1.Fixed texture issues in "The Tomb of Tutankhamun" Level 2 and "Theseus" Level 4.

2.Resolved the brightness adjustment issue in "Theseus" Level 1.

Launch the game now and experience a more refined and player-friendly escape experience!