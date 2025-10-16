We have released an update focused on improving stability.

Added information on unlocked House Skill commands to the Monument's details.

Added Game Guide entries for Command Reset and House Skill .

Adjusted the visual presentation of enemies (Normal and Elite versions).

Adjusted the protagonist's standing position during the 3rd evolution stage of Orb Scale .

Adjusted the design of the Command Reset button.

Hounimal

Fixed a bug where the required seed count for the next evolution was not updating upon evolution.

Furniture

Fixed a bug allowing furniture to be placed on top of the OOPArt [Instrument] .

Enemy Related

Fixed discrepancies in the mouse-over information for enemy commands.

Fixed a bug where the count of "Calamity Accel" was not being reset by Command Reset.

Fixed a bug where the Visual Effects (VFX) for "Calamity Accel" were stacking (duplicating).

Fixed a bug where the enemy-exclusive buff "Calamity Resonance" was not activating.

Command Related

Fixed a bug where enhanced command values were displayed on the reward screen.

Fixed a bug where command values for Spirits were partially transparent.

Fixed the command characteristic for "Heavy Eating" being listed as "Pioneer" (Correct: "Rapid Battle").

Fixed the "Warm Up" command having an unnecessary "Brick" description.

Fixed a bug allowing House Skill commands to be activated without consuming the gauge at a specific timing.