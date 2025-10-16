Update 0.3.2
We have released an update focused on improving stability.
■ Additions
Added Game Guide entries for Command Reset and House Skill.
Added information on unlocked House Skill commands to the Monument's details.
■ Adjustments
Adjusted the design of the Command Reset button.
Adjusted the protagonist's standing position during the 3rd evolution stage of Orb Scale.
Adjusted the visual presentation of enemies (Normal and Elite versions).
Adjusted Sound Effects (SE) related to House Skill commands.
■ Bug Fixes
Hounimal
Fixed a bug where the required seed count for the next evolution was not updating upon evolution.
Furniture
Fixed a bug allowing furniture to be placed on top of the OOPArt [Instrument].
Enemy Related
Fixed a bug where the enemy-exclusive buff "Calamity Resonance" was not activating.
Fixed a bug where the Visual Effects (VFX) for "Calamity Accel" were stacking (duplicating).
Fixed a bug where the count of "Calamity Accel" was not being reset by Command Reset.
Fixed discrepancies in the mouse-over information for enemy commands.
Command Related
Fixed a bug where enhanced command values were displayed on the reward screen.
Fixed a bug where command values for Spirits were partially transparent.
Fixed the command characteristic for "Heavy Eating" being listed as "Pioneer" (Correct: "Rapid Battle").
Fixed the "Warm Up" command having an unnecessary "Brick" description.
Fixed a bug allowing House Skill commands to be activated without consuming the gauge at a specific timing.
Fixed a bug where Grid Enhancement information was not reflected in the furniture list, etc.
Shop
Fixed a bug preventing furniture placement controls.
Growth Ritual
Fixed a bug preventing selection of an item even when sufficient Seeds were available after re-rolling.
Changed files in this update