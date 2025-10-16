 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20414713 Edited 16 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.3.2

We have released an update focused on improving stability.

■ Additions

  • Added Game Guide entries for Command Reset and House Skill.

  • Added information on unlocked House Skill commands to the Monument's details.

■ Adjustments

  • Adjusted the design of the Command Reset button.

  • Adjusted the protagonist's standing position during the 3rd evolution stage of Orb Scale.

  • Adjusted the visual presentation of enemies (Normal and Elite versions).

  • Adjusted Sound Effects (SE) related to House Skill commands.

■ Bug Fixes

Hounimal

  • Fixed a bug where the required seed count for the next evolution was not updating upon evolution.

Furniture

  • Fixed a bug allowing furniture to be placed on top of the OOPArt [Instrument].

Enemy Related

  • Fixed a bug where the enemy-exclusive buff "Calamity Resonance" was not activating.

  • Fixed a bug where the Visual Effects (VFX) for "Calamity Accel" were stacking (duplicating).

  • Fixed a bug where the count of "Calamity Accel" was not being reset by Command Reset.

  • Fixed discrepancies in the mouse-over information for enemy commands.

Command Related

  • Fixed a bug where enhanced command values were displayed on the reward screen.

  • Fixed a bug where command values for Spirits were partially transparent.

  • Fixed the command characteristic for "Heavy Eating" being listed as "Pioneer" (Correct: "Rapid Battle").

  • Fixed the "Warm Up" command having an unnecessary "Brick" description.

  • Fixed a bug allowing House Skill commands to be activated without consuming the gauge at a specific timing.

  • Fixed a bug where Grid Enhancement information was not reflected in the furniture list, etc.

Shop

  • Fixed a bug preventing furniture placement controls.

Growth Ritual

  • Fixed a bug preventing selection of an item even when sufficient Seeds were available after re-rolling.

