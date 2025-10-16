- Reverted UI for items (v. 1.6.0)
- Updated image & name for shop
- Shop resize on mobile
- Bug fixes for Outpost missions & Shop offers
- Bug fix for Nova AoE
-Arena trigger at 1 hour!
