16 October 2025 Build 20414615 Edited 16 October 2025 – 09:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reverted UI for items (v. 1.6.0)
- Updated image & name for shop
- Shop resize on mobile
- Bug fixes for Outpost missions & Shop offers
- Bug fix for Nova AoE
-Arena trigger at 1 hour!

