v0.2.2
Physics
improved interaction with unhoverable surfaces
fixed nose dive off edges
fixed getting stuck on wheelies
Gameplay
added option to invert steering while reversing
adjusted lasers' hitbox
Visuals
added 3d headlights to hovercar
added trail to hovercar
extra boost effect
adjusted hovercar particles
Sound
fixed boost pickup sound playing during respawn and death
hover sounds fade out when paused or level complete
UI
new intro video (the attract screen)
boldened most text and increased font sizes (720p readability)
misc ui improvements
made pause background fade darker
Other
unity update for exploit fix
Changed files in this update