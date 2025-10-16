 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20414580 Edited 16 October 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.2.2

Physics

  • improved interaction with unhoverable surfaces

  • fixed nose dive off edges

  • fixed getting stuck on wheelies

Gameplay

  • added option to invert steering while reversing

  • adjusted lasers' hitbox

Visuals

  • added 3d headlights to hovercar

  • added trail to hovercar

  • extra boost effect

  • adjusted hovercar particles

Sound

  • fixed boost pickup sound playing during respawn and death

  • hover sounds fade out when paused or level complete

UI

  • new intro video (the attract screen)

  • boldened most text and increased font sizes (720p readability)

  • misc ui improvements

  • made pause background fade darker

Other

  • unity update for exploit fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3804091
Linux 64-bit Depot 3804092
