Cradle Jelly enemy added
Stellar Engine enemy added
Eye Crawler enemy added
Cult Ascendant enemy added
Grave Sarcophagus enemy added
Gravelord enemy data fixed (should drop skulls now)
Fixed LEVEL_SWP_DROSSDITCHES spawnpoints
Fixed LEVEL_COR_PRISONERS level data
Alpha Update 251015_01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4068741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update