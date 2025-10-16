 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20414565 Edited 16 October 2025 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Cradle Jelly enemy added

  • Stellar Engine enemy added

  • Eye Crawler enemy added

  • Cult Ascendant enemy added

  • Grave Sarcophagus enemy added

  • Gravelord enemy data fixed (should drop skulls now)

  • Fixed LEVEL_SWP_DROSSDITCHES spawnpoints

  • Fixed LEVEL_COR_PRISONERS level data

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4068741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link