Added more stuff to ancient mine (T11 and T12)



Tier 11 and tier 12 balance pills should now be working properly



Fixed erronous "Max Cultivation Reached" in cultivation after reaching immortality even though higher cultivations are unlocked



Buffed passive cultivation from Tier 11 and Tier 12 spirit cultivation manual



Fixed possible problem with unexplained brutal world on characters that did not pick it



Tried something to fix random item being equipped sometimes, let me know if it still happens



Greetings fellow cultivators. Some of you that are not present in the discord channel have possibly noticed there has been no update for a while now. The reason is my computer decided to attempt breakthrough and fail, it passed away. I have replaced my computer and i am now setup to continue fixing Idle Cultivation. Good news is that no data has been lost, so everything should now be as before.I want to thank everyone for their patience.This is the version that has been on the beta branch for a while now.Changes