I want to thank everyone for their patience.
This is the version that has been on the beta branch for a while now.
Changes
- Added more stuff to ancient mine (T11 and T12)
- Tier 11 and tier 12 balance pills should now be working properly
- Fixed erronous "Max Cultivation Reached" in cultivation after reaching immortality even though higher cultivations are unlocked
- Buffed passive cultivation from Tier 11 and Tier 12 spirit cultivation manual
- Fixed possible problem with unexplained brutal world on characters that did not pick it
- Tried something to fix random item being equipped sometimes, let me know if it still happens
Changed files in this update