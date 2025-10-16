 Skip to content
16 October 2025
Greetings fellow cultivators. Some of you that are not present in the discord channel have possibly noticed there has been no update for a while now. The reason is my computer decided to attempt breakthrough and fail, it passed away. I have replaced my computer and i am now setup to continue fixing Idle Cultivation. Good news is that no data has been lost, so everything should now be as before.
I want to thank everyone for their patience.

This is the version that has been on the beta branch for a while now.

Changes

  • Added more stuff to ancient mine (T11 and T12)
  • Tier 11 and tier 12 balance pills should now be working properly
  • Fixed erronous "Max Cultivation Reached" in cultivation after reaching immortality even though higher cultivations are unlocked
  • Buffed passive cultivation from Tier 11 and Tier 12 spirit cultivation manual
  • Fixed possible problem with unexplained brutal world on characters that did not pick it
  • Tried something to fix random item being equipped sometimes, let me know if it still happens

