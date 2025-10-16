 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20414434
- Fixed bug where oversized items can get locked at the wrong position after their quest is complete.
- Fixed bug where npcs can't pathfind when in the silo entranceway.
- Fixed bug that can result in soft lock when receiving rocket thrusters in chapter 5.
- Fixed clipping issue with decor in Florist.
- Fixed bug with pond completing incorrect quest.
- Fixed npc pathfinding when navigating up to the mountain peak.
- Small stones on the mountain no longer respawn.
- Can now inspect pipes to check current PSI.
- Increased affection change for loved gifts.

Changed files in this update

