- Fixed bug where oversized items can get locked at the wrong position after their quest is complete.

- Fixed bug where npcs can't pathfind when in the silo entranceway.

- Fixed bug that can result in soft lock when receiving rocket thrusters in chapter 5.

- Fixed clipping issue with decor in Florist.

- Fixed bug with pond completing incorrect quest.

- Fixed npc pathfinding when navigating up to the mountain peak.

- Small stones on the mountain no longer respawn.

- Can now inspect pipes to check current PSI.

- Increased affection change for loved gifts.