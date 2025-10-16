 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20414430 Edited 16 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated Unity Engine to the latest version to address vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489)

  • Added camera edge-scrolling while dragging a waypoint from a ship

  • Plasma Scatter module adjustments

  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link