Added

- Autosaving

- An option to change maximum autosaves per game

- Confirmation popup when deleting or loading a save, and when starting a new game

- Detailed performance timers for weekly_race_register and horse_registration functions to identify bottlenecks



Improved

- Performance improved when staring a new game

- Performance for training that was a critical bottleneck improved by a big margin, disabled relationship performance to save also around 50% of training time, also using pre-computed lookup tables

- Performance for race registering that was a critical bottleneck improved by a big margin.

- Performance increased by horse ratings run weekly now

- Performance improved in multiple areas, where moved stuff to weekly instead of daily: world economy tracking to bi-weekly, liquidation checks now run weekly, added more indexes.

- Race registration performance massively improved by eliminating 169+ redundant SQL queries per registration cycle, now uses cached race data

- Monthly scouting budget uses an absolute value instead of percentage

- Added migration system for automatic database updates on existing saves

- Database migrations now automatically populate new tables when loading old saves, this should make old saves more compatible



Fixed

- Context menu not showing correct race id

- Added some safety checks when moving to race results screen

- Fixed the bug where the cancelled race kept appearing again

- The dates in the save/load menu are now localized

- Popups now work even when the game is paused

- Fixed a potential issue where the user could click START GAME multiple times when starting a new game

- Removed dice sound when selecting scenario in New Game selection

- Possible fix for misaligned table rows



The major bottleneck for performance is the new autosave (depending on how often you save). We are actively thinking of solutions for this, but overall the game should be faster to sim especially if you turn autosaving to be less frequent.