Security Update

This update upgrades the game to the latest LTS version of Unity, patching a critical security vulnerability affecting every game currently using the engine. You can read more about this issue in this post on Unity's site.

Bug fixes

Fixed a nasty bug that would leave the tiles of certain regions incomplete when you zoomed in.

Sequel News!

If you're looking for more puzzle, the demo for my next game Mosaic of the Strange is featured in this month's Steam Next Fest:

The game launches on November 7th, but the playable demo is out right now.

Check out the Demo!

This is the most ambitious game yet in the Mosaic series:

New optional Advanced Deduction mechanics for hardcore players,

Five difficulty levels that you can switch between anytime - the solution stays the same, but the clues get harder,

Over 100,000 tiles (nearly double Proverbs!),

The puzzle now spans multiple interconnected locations - two of which are in the demo,

You’ll get to help FBI Special Agents Cullen and Brady as they investigate a bizarre murder, building their case by researching 125 real-world paranormal files. All progress from the demo carries over to the full game, so feel free to take your time exploring every corner.

Join the Discord

I'd love to know peoples’ thoughts as I develop this new game. For more information, and to catch up with me directly, join the Divide the Plunder Discord using the links below and feel free to drop me a follow on my socials too.







