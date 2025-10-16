 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20414227 Edited 16 October 2025 – 06:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Chieftains,

To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from October 16th, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.

[Issue Fixed and Adjustment]

  • Inscription Plates can no longer be stood on or climbed.

  • Optimized campfire respawn conditions.

  • Adjusted the no-build zone around the Southern Wasteland boundary wall.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Spreading Flames" talent could damage other players' tribesmen in PvE mode.

  • Fixed an issue where tribesmen could be duplicated under a specific condition.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link