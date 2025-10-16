Dear Chieftains,
To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from October 16th, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.
[Issue Fixed and Adjustment]
Inscription Plates can no longer be stood on or climbed.
Optimized campfire respawn conditions.
Adjusted the no-build zone around the Southern Wasteland boundary wall.
Fixed an issue where the "Spreading Flames" talent could damage other players' tribesmen in PvE mode.
Fixed an issue where tribesmen could be duplicated under a specific condition.
