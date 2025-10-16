Hey Weyrdlings!

We wanted to drop you some updates from Weyrdlets, along with a little peek at what’s been brewing behind the scenes at Weyrdworks! 🎃

🏆 Weyrdlets Wins Best Technology Award!

Last week at the SEA Games Awards 2025, Weyrdlets won the Best Technology Award! 🏆✨



It still feels surreal! We honestly didn’t think we’d win, but we’re so happy we did! And of course, we couldn’t have done it without all of you. Thank you for cheering us on, giving us feedback, and helping us grow from a tiny prototype into the game it is today. 🥰



If you’re curious how it all happened (and how we accidentally ended up winning), check out our latest blog post here!

🎃Game Related Update! 🎃

1) 👻 Oskar's Spooky Return 👻

Oskar is back with some spooooktacular furniture for the next three weeks! 🕯️Visit him before he vanishes into the mist and treat yourself to some hauntingly cute new decor!!

2) 🖌️ Our first Community Halloween Colouring Contest! 🎨

For Halloween this year, we're bringing you a community colouring contest with a ghastly grand prize!

Here’s how to join the fun:

Download the colouring template from our Discord. Colour it however you like! You can do it digitally or traditionally (crayons, pencils, etc). Submit your spooky masterpiece in the #halloween-colouring-contest channel on Discord. Rally your friends and vote for your entry, reacting '❤️' to your post!

We will select winners from two different categories:

➡️Most Creative

➡️Most Voted

🏅 First-place winners in each category will receive a free 3D-printed Weyrdlet, sponsored by IGC , shipped straight to you! And, you'll get some in-game goodies too!

👻 The runner-up and second runner-up of each category will also get in-game goodies!

🗓️ Contest runs from Oct 16 – Nov 5 2025 (3:59 pm UTC)



Winners will be announced a few days after the deadline.

This is our first community colouring contest, so we hope you’ll join the fun! If it’s a smash, we'll do more of these in the future! So tell your friends about it and let your creepy creativity run wild! 🎨🕸️

3) 👁️What's Cookin' in Weyrdlets? 👁️

After our big Fishing & Friends update, we’ve been quietly working behind the scenes on not one, not two, but three new game modes! 🎮



We’re still building them out, but we’re excited for you to try them soon. So stay tuned for more announcements!

We hope you have a cozy, creative, and slightly spooky October. Thanks for being such an un-boo-lievably amazing community! We can’t wait to see what masterpieces you conjure up! 💛