Fixed: Invalid save data created when returning to the title screen during the defeat check via the pause menu, which could cause input to become unresponsive.
Made the pause button unclickable from the moment the End Turn button is pressed until the start of the next turn.
Ver.1.1.6 Release Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
