16 October 2025 Build 20414120 Edited 16 October 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed: Invalid save data created when returning to the title screen during the defeat check via the pause menu, which could cause input to become unresponsive.

  • Made the pause button unclickable from the moment the End Turn button is pressed until the start of the next turn.

