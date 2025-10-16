Greetings, Alchemists! ✨
The autumn breeze has brought fresh magic into the world of Alchemage! This update introduces brand-new creatures, powerful enemies, and—most importantly—the complete version of the Map Editor! The age of free creation has officially begun!
①New Content
New Creatures: Ice Alpaca、Lava Alpaca、Stone Alpaca — each with unique habitats and personalities.
New Enemies: Ice Chest、Stone Chest、Lava Chest — beware of these deceptive mimics guarding their fiery, rocky, or icy treasures!
(The absence of the Wind Element... seems to foreshadow some kind of ■■ stirring within □□?)
Map Editor: Complete Version Released! You can now freely place all map elements to design your own magical world.
🔹 Steam Workshop and Steam Achievement System are planned to be fully connected in the next update.
🔹 Once that happens, we’ll also launch a UGC Creation Event, so feel free to start preparing your dream maps now!
②Bug Fixes
Fixed issues where online multiplayer could fail or fail to load properly.
Fixed a bug where Steam Lobby ID was only retrievable during the first multiplayer session.
Fixed an issue where custom key settings were reset after restarting the game.
③Optimizations
Slightly increased equipment and tool durability, easing early survival challenges.
The spawn rate of mineral blocks has been slightly increased to improve resource collection efficiency.
④ Steam Community Items Coming Soon
Play Alchemage to earn exclusive Steam Community Items — and become The Eternal Alchemist!
If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions for future updates and gameplay improvements, we’d love to hear from you!
Community Channels:
QQ Group: 1055211096
Discord: https://discord.gg/npCK2nt7
Email: lzyj2025@126.com
Changed files in this update