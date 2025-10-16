Greetings, Alchemists! ✨

The autumn breeze has brought fresh magic into the world of Alchemage! This update introduces brand-new creatures, powerful enemies, and—most importantly—the complete version of the Map Editor! The age of free creation has officially begun!

①New Content

New Creatures: Ice Alpaca、Lava Alpaca、Stone Alpaca — each with unique habitats and personalities.

New Enemies: Ice Chest、Stone Chest、Lava Chest — beware of these deceptive mimics guarding their fiery, rocky, or icy treasures!

(The absence of the Wind Element... seems to foreshadow some kind of ■■ stirring within □□?)

Map Editor: Complete Version Released! You can now freely place all map elements to design your own magical world.

🔹 Steam Workshop and Steam Achievement System are planned to be fully connected in the next update.

🔹 Once that happens, we’ll also launch a UGC Creation Event, so feel free to start preparing your dream maps now!

②Bug Fixes

Fixed issues where online multiplayer could fail or fail to load properly.

Fixed a bug where Steam Lobby ID was only retrievable during the first multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue where custom key settings were reset after restarting the game.

③Optimizations

Slightly increased equipment and tool durability , easing early survival challenges.

The spawn rate of mineral blocks has been slightly increased to improve resource collection efficiency.

④ Steam Community Items Coming Soon

Play Alchemage to earn exclusive Steam Community Items — and become The Eternal Alchemist!

If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions for future updates and gameplay improvements, we’d love to hear from you!

Community Channels: