 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20414040 Edited 16 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A small update to fix a few annoying issues and to get rid of the rainbow key in the castle. Thanks again for all your feedback, it really helps polish the game!

Bridge: fixed an issue where props were scaling down before being properly destroyed.

Bridge: no longer triggers unwanted game overs when certain props collide with it.

Boulders: can no longer push the hero inside walls.

Rainbow Key: removed the one hidden behind the castle.

Blue Code Door: added a lever behind the door so it can be opened from the inside.

Controller: fixed toggle settings (run, grab) that were not working correctly with controllers.

NPC Hint: updated the dialogue about the cemetery flames.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3275881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link