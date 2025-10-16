Hi everyone!

A small update to fix a few annoying issues and to get rid of the rainbow key in the castle. Thanks again for all your feedback, it really helps polish the game!

Bridge: fixed an issue where props were scaling down before being properly destroyed.

Bridge: no longer triggers unwanted game overs when certain props collide with it.

Boulders: can no longer push the hero inside walls.

Rainbow Key: removed the one hidden behind the castle.

Blue Code Door: added a lever behind the door so it can be opened from the inside.

Controller: fixed toggle settings (run, grab) that were not working correctly with controllers.

NPC Hint: updated the dialogue about the cemetery flames.