16 October 2025 Build 20413900
16 October 2025 Build 20413900 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back, Ghost Hunters. We’ve got an update for you.

Today, we have deployed a hotfix for Phasmophobia across all platforms. This addresses issues that arose following the release of the Crimson Eye event.

Fixes

  • Fixed players getting stuck on “Connecting” screen when joining lobbies via friend invite.

  • Removed a pop-up message when unlocking the Child of the Cult foil badge.

  • Main menu radio will now play spooky sounds.

  • Fixed an issue with CCTV which was causing reduced performance until focusing on the CCTV.

As you continue your investigations in Phasmophobia, if you encounter bugs, issues or simply have feedback for our team, please use the dedicated channels in the official Phasmophobia Discord.

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

Changed files in this update

