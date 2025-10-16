Thank you very much for playing Neon Village.



Due to an issue caused by the Unity game engine, the touchscreen on Steam Deck had not been functioning properly.

We’re happy to report that this problem has been fixed with the latest update.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to many of our player

s,and appreciate your patience while we worked to resolve the issue.

Although the touchscreen problem has now been resolved,

there are still a few minor issues remaining that we plan to address in future updates.

We will continue to improve the game to ensure a better experience for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.