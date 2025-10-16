 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20413861 Edited 16 October 2025 – 05:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for playing Neon Village.

Due to an issue caused by the Unity game engine, the touchscreen on Steam Deck had not been functioning properly.
We’re happy to report that this problem has been fixed with the latest update.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to many of our player
s,and appreciate your patience while we worked to resolve the issue.

Although the touchscreen problem has now been resolved,
there are still a few minor issues remaining that we plan to address in future updates.

We will continue to improve the game to ensure a better experience for everyone.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link