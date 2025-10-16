Hello, Adventurers!

We are releasing a new Mini Update with new enemies, items, and fixes! And you'll have a chance to grab a copy of Megaloot with the 50% discount in collaboration with Lords of Ravage until October 22nd!

Updates:

New Features and Items:

Borders and floor records are now version-based , you can view past records in Profile. (Steam Achievements remain unchanged).

Added a manual connection type to join via IP. Use this only if other connection types don’t work. To use it, open port 24403 and have friends enter your IP in the lobby list when they press Join. If you’re on the same network, you don’t need to open ports—enter “localhost” in the IP field for 0 ms co-op.

Changed Strike of Destiny .

New passive for Ring of Unity .

New Unlock mechanic : some items (more to come) are locked by default and won’t appear in the market until you complete battles with specific items.

Changed the Edge of the Ruined effect.

Changed Mercenary set effect.

Nerfed Faith .

Changed Cleanse .

New item: Silver Heart .

Updated Tier 1 reward: opening a chest now drops Diamonds instead.

Added a disclaimer for new players.

Bug fixes

Fixed Reforge merge with Divine Diamond exploit.

Fixed Graven spawn/passive bug.

Fixed armor break with Tyr ’s passive.

Other minor fixes.

Thank you for being part of this amazing community. We’d love to hear your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the Discord server or on Twitter.