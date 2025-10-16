Hello! The game was updated with version 0.3.03

Fixed few doors and levers not playing animation in the city

Fixed few problems with collision on roofs

Free city map now has labels for important buildings in the city

Fixed Corolas NPC still hanging in the port after completing a quest

Added a hint for secret pathway in Gregor mansion

Fixed description for a powder for detective quest

Taking killing rat quest now respawns if, if you killed it before

Added a way to take Barval quest for most players

Added a message if you try to sign syndicate book before taking a quest

Added some broken skill checks for dialogue

Fixed some new enchantments not adding stats properly

More poison attacks now work with elemental chests