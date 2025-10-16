 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20413640 Edited 16 October 2025 – 05:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! The game was updated with version 0.3.03

  • Fixed few doors and levers not playing animation in the city

  • Fixed few problems with collision on roofs

  • Free city map now has labels for important buildings in the city

  • Fixed Corolas NPC still hanging in the port after completing a quest

  • Added a hint for secret pathway in Gregor mansion

  • Fixed description for a powder for detective quest

  • Taking killing rat quest now respawns if, if you killed it before

  • Added a way to take Barval quest for most players

  • Added a message if you try to sign syndicate book before taking a quest

  • Added some broken skill checks for dialogue

  • Fixed some new enchantments not adding stats properly

  • More poison attacks now work with elemental chests

  • Removed friendly gladiators if you decide to kill all bunnies in bunny hideout

