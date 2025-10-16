Hello! The game was updated with version 0.3.03
Fixed few doors and levers not playing animation in the city
Fixed few problems with collision on roofs
Free city map now has labels for important buildings in the city
Fixed Corolas NPC still hanging in the port after completing a quest
Added a hint for secret pathway in Gregor mansion
Fixed description for a powder for detective quest
Taking killing rat quest now respawns if, if you killed it before
Added a way to take Barval quest for most players
Added a message if you try to sign syndicate book before taking a quest
Added some broken skill checks for dialogue
Fixed some new enchantments not adding stats properly
More poison attacks now work with elemental chests
Removed friendly gladiators if you decide to kill all bunnies in bunny hideout
Changed files in this update