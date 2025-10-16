Hi.

*SPOILERS*





The third update contains the following features:

Expanded the world

Added the Desert area, surrounded by a river

Added the Goon Corner

Changed the Resolution to 1440p (also fullscreen implementation)

Added Skeletons

Added Save Data (to delete save data, go to: C:\\Users\\<you>\\AppData\\Roaming\\Godot\\app_userdata\\Hi then delete 'hidot_save.json')

We are excited to announce our biggest update yet! Though we apologize on how long it took, as the update forced us to overhaul the game; which opens up the world of Hi. and allows us to implement more features easier than ever!

We hope you enjoy this update and we appreciate your patience!

As always, look forward to our next entry!

- The Breakfast Gentlemen