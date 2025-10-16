 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20413569
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi.

*SPOILERS*



The third update contains the following features:

  • Expanded the world

  • Added the Desert area, surrounded by a river

  • Added the Goon Corner

  • Changed the Resolution to 1440p (also fullscreen implementation)

  • Added Skeletons

  • Added Save Data (to delete save data, go to: C:\\Users\\<you>\\AppData\\Roaming\\Godot\\app_userdata\\Hi then delete 'hidot_save.json')

We are excited to announce our biggest update yet! Though we apologize on how long it took, as the update forced us to overhaul the game; which opens up the world of Hi. and allows us to implement more features easier than ever!

We hope you enjoy this update and we appreciate your patience!

As always, look forward to our next entry!

- The Breakfast Gentlemen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3940931
