16 October 2025 Build 20413409 Edited 16 October 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V66 Hotfix:

  • Fix Poker Minigame not resetting properly or stalling while multiple customers playing.

  • Fixed a bug where a knocked out customer while checking them out could cause a soft lock.

  • Fixed pathfinding around standard store shelves

