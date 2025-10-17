We'd like to thank everyone for the continued support of Quartet. We are happy to announce the launch of our new update, V 1.2. Let's go over what you can expect!

New Content

Sheep Stacking

In Chapter 11, visit the swamp east of Akos to initiate this minigame for Ben. There are 8 levels of increasing difficulty, each with their own unique rewards.

Cave of the Mighty Javelin

After completing Agata’s side quest, you can access this optional dungeon, west of Merdoyo. Complete the dungeon in the time limit, but be on the look out for rare loot along the way! Upon completion you will be rewarded with some great new gear for Agata and Juna. There will be a one time choice afterwards.

New Features

Battle Cursor Memory

Enabling this new setting causes the battle cursor to automatically select the last action and spell/item used per-character.

Battle Party Memory

Enabling this new setting allows the player’s party formation to be restored to its initial state after each battle.

Auto Save

An auto save feature has been added. The game will automatically save when using a heal point or when going to most new maps

Quality of Life

Explorer’s Guild:

Arcana Master - There is an additional reward when completing all card games . Revisit the Arcana Master to claim the additional reward.

Archivist - The archivist's dialogue now updates as you find the endgame legendary weapons

Zikaron’s Side Quest - A small visual has been added to help detect the location at the end of the quest.

Card Game Difficulty - Opponents can now play more intelligently, based on the current gameplay difficulty setting.

Missed “Midas Glove” - The other Midas Glove (from Jerome’s side quest) can now be accessed if you missed it by revisiting the location of his side quest.

Save Clear Data - After completing the game and watching the credits, you will be prompted to save your game. Any items you used during the final battle are recovered.

Performance Improvements

Improved responsiveness of inputs during combat menus and victory sequence.

Improved the responsiveness when opening the Save/Load menu.

Improved load times when changing maps for the first time.

CPU performance has been improved for maps with large numbers of NPCs

Improved CPU performance while using the airship.

Improved Detection of System Save / Load Issues

We now detect and communicate various Save / Load system issues to the player, such as the drive being full, not having write permissions, or other complications from Windows ransomware protection.

Unity Vulnerability Patched

The Windows build has been patched to fix CVE-2025-59489.

Bugfixes, and other Improvements

Duck Dog Reward bugfix - In some cases, Duck Dog would retreat after being defeated, preventing you from receiving your reward for completing the quest. If you hit this bug, return to the Duck Dog Shrine to receive your reward.

Seconds + Item now only consumes 1 item instead of 2

Bleed and Poison now do Non-Elemental damage instead of Quintessence damage.

Javelin Rain now hits 4-6 times as per the skill description.

Jubilee Rose no longer incorrectly confers earth elemental immunity

Fixed a bug where some chests could be opened twice in the Archives and in Chapter 9

Turbo mode is temporarily disabled during “Clairvoyance” to give the player more time to read (messages can be advanced by pressing confirm)

Monsters in the menagerie, zoo now make a sound if you “interact” with them.

Fixed a bug where movement inputs would sometimes become unresponsive when switching between applications during some cutscenes or other transitions until the menu is opened.

Fixed a bug where some weapon effects would incorrectly retarget other enemies when defeated.

Some UI Audio volume issues for some shop and menu actions have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not animate smoothly when moving through certain areas in certain maps.

Some backers have been updated in the credits.

Some settings have been moved to other tabs.

Various typos, and map layering, tile, and collision fixes.

Fixed an issue with insufficient horizontal padding on one UI element

OST Bundle

You can now purchase Quartet + the OST for a 30% discount.

And that's it! Thanks again for your continued support! And as always, if you are enjoying the game, or appreciate how we're supporting it, post in the forums or shoot us a review on Steam. Our next, and last big free update - 1.3, will be really special. Please look forward to it!