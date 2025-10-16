This build has not been seen in a public branch.

October 15

Characters have been copied over from live as of October 15, 2025 at 8pm CST.

Fixes:

Fixed missing QA label in the upper right.

Fixed default anti-aliasing value being invalid. SMAA is now enabled default.

Fixed tooltips not showing for subscriber perks on the subscription dialog.

Fixed tooltips on adornment layer set bonuses showing as active when they should not be because the base layer equipment item is not present.

Fixed mailbox not updating cost when attached item count changed.

Fixed an issue preventing resetting NPCs not wiping their combat effects and regenerating too slowly.

Updates:

Unity engine updated to the latest minor revision. This includes a recent fix to a critical security bug along with other misc. bug fixes and improvements.

Updated our internal input module to the latest version. Last time we tried this there was an issue on Windows boxes where the ALT+# key binds were not functioning - this should be resolved.

Disabled seasonal scene overlays and associated quests.

Ibaxus:

Reworked the Jailer/Morte fights to reduce Drolsc strength, make the fight mechanic more visual and have it be present immediately in the fights.

Reduced "Kindle" debuff.

Reduced likelihood of getting adds during boss encounters.

Reduced proc chance of Lashing Vines.

Fixed Defender Armors not allowing Runes to add more of the Armor's base stat.

Increased the number of recipes from recipe chests.

Essence Wells & Adornments

The ever growing instability within Ember Veins has cumulated in the appearance of several Essence Wells. These represent a potent, concentrated source of Ember energy, drawing both opportunity and danger.

New Encounters

This abundance of raw essence has attracted mutated creatures. These have taken on the unique properties of the Ember Veins in which they feed making them uniquely dangerous.

New Ember Vein Adornments

Rumors talk of their focused energies unlocking new potential for Drifters. These new Adornments give additional benefits while fighting within the Ember Veins and enhance existing gear rather than replace it.