Hello everyone.

I am due for a new update to the game. It's been a while since the release of the Pre Beta update.



Speaking of the Pre Beta Release, for those who aren't caught up with what's been added and changed, Here is a recap of what's changed:

💡 Improved lighting and shadows!

📺 Improved Heads Up Display!

⚔️ Revised Player vs Player experience!

🗺️ 2 New Maps!

🧟 Revised Moshpit experience!

🔫 New Sandbox Additions and Balancing!

and much, MUCH more!

To see all the changes from Pre Beta Release 1.0, click here: Rise for the Fight - Pre Beta 1.0 Out Now

With that said, Pre Beta 1.1 is Out Now! Here are the changes:



[b]GENERAL ADDITIONS[ / CHANGES/b]

Added Steam Lobbies! When you create a Player VS Player lobby, a public Steam Lobby is created. From there, friends who are also on can join you, or you can invite them to join you. Make sure they are on, and make sure you are in a Player VS Player lobby when you invite them.

Updated Kill Trophy names and revised the looks of all Kill Trophies! Before it was in this order: Basic Kill, Double Kill, Triple Kill, Exterminator, Cold Blooded, Crusher, and Ascender. The new Kill Trophies are in this order: Basic Kill, Double Kill, Triple Kill, Quadra Kill, Killtastic, Killtrocious, and Killicious. Later on in the Pre-Beta, Cold Blooded and Ascender will be repurposed into Spree Trophies. Cold Blooded will be 20 Kills without dying, and Ascender will be 25 Kills without dying.

Renamed Elements of the main menu. Multiplayer, and Customize Gun Skin have been renamed to Player VS Player, and Customize Guns respectively.

Added NEW Game Mode: Showdown / Free for All with a twist: Everyone else must be killed to score. Every 10 Seconds you are alive, you are granted 1 Upgrade Point. Players who die have 1s added to their respawn timer, up to 15 seconds. P13 Starts, Last One Alive with at least 5 Kills wins.

[b]SANDBOX ADDITIONS / CHANGES[/b]

Added NEW Gun: LMG5 / 120 Round Capacity, 720 Rounds Per Minute, 25 Damage, 0 Additional Shield Damage, 4s Reload Time, 0.95 Punches Per Second (Slower than all other guns, which are at 1.3 Punches Per Second.)

Vaulted HMG22 from use in Sandbox.

Changed Firing sounds on the following weapons: BMR4, HAM-GUN, SMG-P1, SP10.

Re-enabled Recoil on all guns, albeit with way lower values than before.

Increased BMR4 Starting Fire Rate from 14 to 15.

Increased P13 Damage from 40 to 50.

Decreased CSP Damage from 50 to 40.

Decreased CSP Starting Mag Capacity from 16 to 15.

Adjusted CSP Mag Upgrade Tier List from 4/4/4 to 5/5/5.

Increased DBS Damage from 15x20 to 20x20.

Decreased DMR10 Starting Mag Capacity from 21 to 20.

Decreased DMR10 Shield Damage from 50 to 0.

Increased DMR10 Damage Multiplier from 1x to 2x.

Increased DMR10 Mag Upgrade Tier List from 3/3/3 to 4/4/4.

Increased HR4 Headshot Damage Multiplier from 2x to 5x.

Increased SG3 Damage from 25x10, to 15x20.

Decreased SMG-P1 Starting Mag Capacity from 72 to 54.

Increased Stun Grenade Radius of Effect from 10 to 20.

Increased Stun Grenade Despawn Time from 0.6s to 1s.

[b]QUALITY OF LIFE[/b]

Decreased Slide Force on regular player controller from 7 to 6.

Disabled Colliders on all gravestones.

Increased Vertical Viewing Angle from -45 / 70, to -90 / 90, meaning you can look up and down at a full 90 degree angle.

Disabled Renderer for Shirt and all Outerwear items on the local side of the player.

With that out of the way, there will be another playtest session that will be held starting 10/16/2025, and ending 10/19/2025!



Hope to see you there!

-Reece