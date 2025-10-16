This update begins the addition of new tier 1 parts. Tier 1 has the fewest number of parts and feels even slimmer when you start each run with a handful of them. This wave focuses on the low hanging fruits introducing tier 1 variants of existing parts. Future part waves will introduce new part types like a grappling pistol.

On top of the new parts, two causes of mulitplayer desync have been found and fixed. These fixes would be almost impossible to find without the help of everyone sharing their log files. If you continue to experience desync issues, please let me know. Many different things can cause desync so it is difficult to know if it is entirely fixed.

2.2.0

Features

Added a tier 1 variant of the SN Belltower side mounted single shot cannon.

Added a tier 1 variant of the RK Konbar side mounted missile pods and renamed the existing weapon to a higher designation.

Added a tier 1 variant of the BR01/G Muzzlebreaker a weaponized armature with a light ammo cannon and renamed the existing weapon to a higher designation.

Added a tier 1 and 2 variant of the RP Brynwick handheld launchers and renamed the existing weapons to a higher designation.

Added the RK04 Konbar, a rocket barrage side mounted cannon and a tier 4 version of the tier 2 RK02 Konbar.

Increased the firerate and slightly lowered the damage of the BR02/G Muzzlebreaker keeping damage per second the same.

Added muzzle flash effects the RK Konbar series cannons.

Balance

Increased the manpower gained from rallying, conscripting and purchasing support by 100% on Normal difficulty.

Removed the Manufacturing Center requirement from the Part Modifier project in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).

Moved the Part Modifier activity from the manufacturing category to the mechanic category in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).

Fixes