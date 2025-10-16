Feature Adjustments::
An option to toggle the Main Story Auto-Progress feature has been added to the Settings.
When the shop is opened, the "Sell" function in an item's right-click menu has been moved to the bottom of the list.
When adding a new rule in the Loot Filter settings, the socket option now defaults to "Ignore for No-Socket Equipment" (meaning equipment without sockets is unaffected by socket number settings by default. To filter it out, you can manually deselect this option).
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the NPC "Resistance Remnants" could not be clicked in the Bottom Bar UI mode.
Fixed an issue where the Reforge function in the Ascension system might not consume gold.
