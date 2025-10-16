 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20413061 Edited 16 October 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustments::

  • An option to toggle the Main Story Auto-Progress feature has been added to the Settings.

  • When the shop is opened, the "Sell" function in an item's right-click menu has been moved to the bottom of the list.

  • When adding a new rule in the Loot Filter settings, the socket option now defaults to "Ignore for No-Socket Equipment" (meaning equipment without sockets is unaffected by socket number settings by default. To filter it out, you can manually deselect this option).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the NPC "Resistance Remnants" could not be clicked in the Bottom Bar UI mode.

  • Fixed an issue where the Reforge function in the Ascension system might not consume gold.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link