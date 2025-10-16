Hello Funguys!
Funguys Swarm 0.2 (Lava Jungle Update) is OUT NOW!
What’s New:
New Arena: Lava Jungle — Unlocks after Frozen Pond. Get ready for some heated battles.
Weapon Progression Revamp — Earn weapon cards every 3 levels, and choose powerful mutations every 12 levels to craft your ultimate weapon build fantasy).
New Weapon: Hornet Spike — Charge up and pierce multiple enemies with sharpshooter precision.
Mecha is Here! Introducing our first Mecha: Potato Bot — Fill the chaos bar to transform into a hot potato and wreak havoc on the Fire King’s minions.
Dive in and show the Fire King who’s boss!
Additional Gameplay Changes:
Added the ability to re-spec Sanctuary Pond Upgrades.
Replaced old stat-based weapon upgrades with new, diverse weapon upgrade options.
Added base Critical Chance and Critical Damage to all weapons under the new Weapon Progression system.
Shields are now fully recharged when entering the boss room.
Encounter Seeker now treats multiple Encounters as selectable options. Choosing one will despawn all remaining Encounters.
Skill Cards Rebalancing:
Dirty Bomb
Now available for all ranged weapons.
Earth Spike
Removed from the game as a skill card due to the new Weapon Progression changes.
Eagle Claws
Now available for all melee weapons.
Now deals skill damage instead of percentage of weapon damage.
Flower Power
Relocated to the generic pool under the new Weapon Progression update.
Grape Barrage
Removed from the game as a skill card due to the new Weapon Progression changes.
Whale Punch
Now available for all melee weapons.
Increased damage from 18->28 to 24->34.
Whirlpool
Increased damage from 18->26 to 24->32.
Enemies Rebalancing:
Mega Catfish
Increased HP from 63k to 69k
Submerge_Rage's FinalAttack maxRadius is inscreased from 2500 to 3500
Spin_Rage projectile scale is increased from 1.0 to 1.5
Spin_Rage projectile speed is decreased from 3000 to 2000
Spin_Rage SpawnProjectile cooldown is increased from 0.2s to 0.35s
Funguy Evolution Rebalancing:
Luckygill
Now gives you 1 reroll token every 5 levels instead of every level.
Shieldshroom
You now gain 1 shield per Elite killed instead of per Swarm (Retroactive).
King Amanita
Now spawn 2 HP drops around you everytime you skip Fireking's Offer.
Treeling Rebalancing:
Furiosy
Decreased attack speed from 400% to 300% (with the new attack speed increase calculations).
Bug Fixes:
Fixed cursor appears out of nowhere when using controller.
Fixed using banish on owned skill card results in blank skill card offers.
Fixed using reroll after banishing a card, now correctly readds 3 cards in level up offer.
Fixed rerolls sometimes show the same card again.
Enemies can no longer spawn on player's location.
Fixed the way Attack Speed Increased is calculated. Most of attack speed are unchanged but the values are different.
Fixed override auto-attack sometimes stuck.
Fixed various UI issues.
Thank you,
Stairway Games
Changed files in this update