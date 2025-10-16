 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20413040 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Funguys!

Funguys Swarm 0.2 (Lava Jungle Update) is OUT NOW!

What’s New:

  • New Arena: Lava Jungle — Unlocks after Frozen Pond. Get ready for some heated battles.

  • Weapon Progression Revamp — Earn weapon cards every 3 levels, and choose powerful mutations every 12 levels to craft your ultimate weapon build fantasy).

  • New Weapon: Hornet Spike — Charge up and pierce multiple enemies with sharpshooter precision.

  • Mecha is Here! Introducing our first Mecha: Potato Bot — Fill the chaos bar to transform into a hot potato and wreak havoc on the Fire King’s minions.

Dive in and show the Fire King who’s boss!


Additional Gameplay Changes:

  • Added the ability to re-spec Sanctuary Pond Upgrades.

  • Replaced old stat-based weapon upgrades with new, diverse weapon upgrade options.

  • Added base Critical Chance and Critical Damage to all weapons under the new Weapon Progression system.

  • Shields are now fully recharged when entering the boss room.

  • Encounter Seeker now treats multiple Encounters as selectable options. Choosing one will despawn all remaining Encounters.

Skill Cards Rebalancing:

Dirty Bomb

  • Now available for all ranged weapons.

Earth Spike

  • Removed from the game as a skill card due to the new Weapon Progression changes.

Eagle Claws

  • Now available for all melee weapons.

  • Now deals skill damage instead of percentage of weapon damage.

Flower Power

  • Relocated to the generic pool under the new Weapon Progression update.

Grape Barrage

  • Removed from the game as a skill card due to the new Weapon Progression changes.

Whale Punch

  • Now available for all melee weapons.

  • Increased damage from 18->28 to 24->34.

Whirlpool

  • Increased damage from 18->26 to 24->32.

Enemies Rebalancing:

Mega Catfish

  • Increased HP from 63k to 69k

  • Submerge_Rage's FinalAttack maxRadius is inscreased from 2500 to 3500

  • Spin_Rage projectile scale is increased from 1.0 to 1.5

  • Spin_Rage projectile speed is decreased from 3000 to 2000

  • Spin_Rage SpawnProjectile cooldown is increased from 0.2s to 0.35s

Funguy Evolution Rebalancing:

Luckygill

  • Now gives you 1 reroll token every 5 levels instead of every level.

Shieldshroom

  • You now gain 1 shield per Elite killed instead of per Swarm (Retroactive).

King Amanita

  • Now spawn 2 HP drops around you everytime you skip Fireking's Offer.

Treeling Rebalancing:

Furiosy

  • Decreased attack speed from 400% to 300% (with the new attack speed increase calculations).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed cursor appears out of nowhere when using controller.

  • Fixed using banish on owned skill card results in blank skill card offers.

  • Fixed using reroll after banishing a card, now correctly readds 3 cards in level up offer.

  • Fixed rerolls sometimes show the same card again.

  • Enemies can no longer spawn on player's location.

  • Fixed the way Attack Speed Increased is calculated. Most of attack speed are unchanged but the values are different.

  • Fixed override auto-attack sometimes stuck.

  • Fixed various UI issues.

Thank you,

Stairway Games



Changed files in this update

Depot 3371771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link