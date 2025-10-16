- Starting cutscene added
- Resolved anomalies now tell you what they are (helpful when multiple of the same type are active)
- Shadow in the study now counts as the study, not outside
- Witness All Anomalies achievement fixed (sorry, forgive T.T)
- Bit of chitter-chatter added
- Now have to "ready up" before the anomalies begin, regardless of head start settings
- Credits have links to socials
COMING SOON IN CHITTER CHATTER PART 2
- More chitter-chatter
- Animations will be added to chatter moments
- More tiny cutscenes
Changed files in this update