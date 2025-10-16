 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20413000
Update notes via Steam Community
IN CHITTER CHATTER PART 1
  • Starting cutscene added
  • Resolved anomalies now tell you what they are (helpful when multiple of the same type are active)
  • Shadow in the study now counts as the study, not outside
  • Witness All Anomalies achievement fixed (sorry, forgive T.T)
  • Bit of chitter-chatter added
  • Now have to "ready up" before the anomalies begin, regardless of head start settings
  • Credits have links to socials


COMING SOON IN CHITTER CHATTER PART 2
  • More chitter-chatter
  • Animations will be added to chatter moments
  • More tiny cutscenes

