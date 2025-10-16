Stalemate has been completely unhandled for a while, and I've come to a final decision on how to approach "My King is too scared to move so this must be a draw". No. Not having that. Like most check-related situations in Definitive Edition - you must reduce the amount of check you are in if possible. If your only move is to increase the amount of check you are in, then that's now a legal move, and you are probably about to lose. Stalemate is solved, because it no longer exists. Take that FIDE.

A new rule has been added to prevent instant win combos that combine a card move and a regular move. Now, even if a card move would not end your turn, if it increases check, your turn ends. This allows rarer cards to set up these devastating combos, but keeps the impact below an immediate win. Modders also won't have to deal with more complex logic to prevent cards being more overpowered than intended.

J'adoube Beaucoup is now legendary.

Demotion is now a temporary debuff that lasts three moves.

Tactical Retreat now can be applied to enemy pieces.

Tactical Withdrawal added, allowing you to return pieces directly to your hand. Currently this also clears debuffs.

Thanks to the Chessticians in discord for the continued feedback!