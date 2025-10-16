 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20412810 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A new beta patch is now available.

Before switching to the beta version, please make sure to create a backup of your save files, as they may no longer be compatible with the current version.

Important: This is a beta patch. Technical issues, instability, or game errors may occur. We also recommend checking your installed modifications to ensure they are compatible with the current version.

How to install the beta version:

  1. Open your Steam library and right-click on The Bus.

  2. Select Properties.

  3. Go to the Betas tab.

  4. Under Beta participation, select beta - Public Beta.

  5. Close the window – the download will start automatically.

  6. After the download is complete, launch The Bus via Play.

Changelog 0.24.88206 EA

  • Translation issues fixed

  • Incorrect stop markers corrected

  • Some braking issues resolved

  • Minor gamepad improvements

  • Performance improvements*

*The impact of performance improvements may vary depending on your system, including hardware, installed software, and running background processes.

If you encounter any bugs in this beta patch, please report them using the F1 key in-game. For other technical issues, feel free to contact our support team at support.tml-studios.de.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20412810
The Bus Content Depot 491541
The Bus - Scania CW18M Depot 491542
The Bus - MAN Lion's City DD Depot 897493
The Bus - eCitaro Depot 897498
The Bus - Citea LLE Depot 898611
DLC 2295470 The Bus - AX Depot 898613
DLC 2295471 The Bus - AD Depot 898614
DLC 2295473 The Bus - IL Depot 898616
DLC 2407411 Depot 898617
DLC 2407410 Depot 898618
DLC 1684630 Depot 898619
Depot 898622
Depot 898624
Depot 898626
