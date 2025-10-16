This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new beta patch is now available.

Before switching to the beta version, please make sure to create a backup of your save files, as they may no longer be compatible with the current version.

Important: This is a beta patch. Technical issues, instability, or game errors may occur. We also recommend checking your installed modifications to ensure they are compatible with the current version.

How to install the beta version:

Open your Steam library and right-click on The Bus. Select Properties. Go to the Betas tab. Under Beta participation, select beta - Public Beta. Close the window – the download will start automatically. After the download is complete, launch The Bus via Play.

Changelog 0.24.88206 EA

Translation issues fixed

Incorrect stop markers corrected

Some braking issues resolved

Minor gamepad improvements

Performance improvements*

*The impact of performance improvements may vary depending on your system, including hardware, installed software, and running background processes.

If you encounter any bugs in this beta patch, please report them using the F1 key in-game. For other technical issues, feel free to contact our support team at support.tml-studios.de.