- Added a sentence on each job page highlighting the relevant creature stats
- Added a backups folder for each save slot
- Added a button to access that backups folder in the main menu
- Added writing saves to files instead of cookies (hopefully this will help with lost save issues)
- Updated many files and reorganized things to make future updates easier
- Updated version to just simply increment up... for my own sanity
- Fixed Legendary Soulstones being capped at summon cost and will now go over like the rest of the creatures
- Fixed releasing creatures breaking saves when they were working a job
- Fixed saves that were broken due to releasing a creature that was working a job
Note on versioning: Going forward, updates will just increment the first number, while hotfixes will increment the second number. It's a little detail, but it's more helpful for me.
Koltera Patch v3.0
