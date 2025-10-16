- Added a sentence on each job page highlighting the relevant creature stats

- Added a backups folder for each save slot

- Added a button to access that backups folder in the main menu

- Added writing saves to files instead of cookies (hopefully this will help with lost save issues)

- Updated many files and reorganized things to make future updates easier

- Updated version to just simply increment up... for my own sanity

- Fixed Legendary Soulstones being capped at summon cost and will now go over like the rest of the creatures

- Fixed releasing creatures breaking saves when they were working a job

- Fixed saves that were broken due to releasing a creature that was working a job



Note on versioning: Going forward, updates will just increment the first number, while hotfixes will increment the second number. It's a little detail, but it's more helpful for me.

