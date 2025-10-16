-Major update with the ability to now save and share launch sites on Earth Online!

-Update game engine to newest Unity 6 version. You may notice some graphics improvements. Note the Unity game engine security issues are resolved with this update.

-New tabs on the Earth Browsing screen showing “Featured Sites”, “Recently Added Sites”, “My Sites”, and “Search Site#”.

-When you load a site you can choose to “Load Weather” for whatever weather conditions that site was saved with.

-I will be viewing the recently added site list, and anyone who creates a site that is worth being featured, I will add it to the featured list.

-Each time you load Earth Online it now starts at the Earth with “Site of The Day” selected first.

-New takeoff platform 3d model. Note you can now see other players' platforms and easily tell what height they are launching at in multiplayer. Be careful flying through the platform tower gaps ;)

-Add ability to select and drag all sliders.

-You can now change platform height by dragging a slider, or pressing the increase / decrease buttons.

-You can now click on players icons to go directly to their location on the Earth Browsing screen.

-Both player height and username are now displayed inside multiplayer.

-Major UI (user interface) improvements.

-Add a more stylized text to primary in-game buttons.

-Add waterfall near El Capitan Yosemite national park.

-Many other changes and bug fixes!



