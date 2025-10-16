Please note that the game is currently in the Playtest phase and may still contain bugs or imperfections. If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback in the Steam discussion forum.

[Update Log]

ELO System Overhaul: The ranking system has been rebuilt from the ground up, introducing Rank N and Rank R.

Difficulty has been adjusted with a lower threshold, allowing players of all skill levels and ages to enjoy a smoother, more balanced experience.

Gameplay Optimization: Core logic has been refined for better performance and smoother gameplay.

Interaction flow has been revamped — now you can simply press the Spacebar to begin a challenge.

A few secret achievements have been added.

(Hint: intentionally losing a challenge won’t help you unlock them 😉)

The game is about to be officially released. For the full experience, please visit the Steam Store and download the official version once it goes live.