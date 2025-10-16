1. ​​Switch Version Launch​​

We're thrilled to announce that ​​Cat God Rancher​​ is finally available on Nintendo Switch today! Now you can make offerings to the Cat God from your bed! hh~

​ ​Supports:​ ​ Nintendo Switch & Switch 2

​ ​Available Regions:​ ​ Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, USA, Europe, South Korea

​​Launch Discount:​​ ​​20% OFF​​ for the first two weeks in all regions!

2. ​​General Updates & Optimizations​​

​​Optimizations:​​

Improved resource loading speed.

Optimized Steam Deck compatibility.

​​Fixes:​​