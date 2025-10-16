1. Switch Version Launch
We're thrilled to announce that Cat God Rancher is finally available on Nintendo Switch today! Now you can make offerings to the Cat God from your bed! hh~
Supports: Nintendo Switch & Switch 2
Available Regions: Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, USA, Europe, South Korea
Launch Discount: 20% OFF for the first two weeks in all regions!
2. General Updates & Optimizations
Optimizations:
Improved resource loading speed.
Optimized Steam Deck compatibility.
Fixes:
Fixed a crash issue caused by the Giant Dice Cat God in Adventure Mode.
Fixed a tooltip issue in the Rainforest Ranch.
Fixed an issue where the Archaeologist God achievement could not be triggered in Endless Mode.
