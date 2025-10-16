 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20412317 Edited 16 October 2025 – 02:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. ​​Switch Version Launch​

We're thrilled to announce that ​​Cat God Rancher​​ is finally available on Nintendo Switch today! Now you can make offerings to the Cat God from your bed! hh~

  • ​Supports:​​ Nintendo Switch & Switch 2

  • ​Available Regions:​​ Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, USA, Europe, South Korea

  • ​Launch Discount:​​ ​​20% OFF​​ for the first two weeks in all regions!

2. ​​General Updates & Optimizations​

​Optimizations:​

  • Improved resource loading speed.

  • Optimized Steam Deck compatibility.

​Fixes:​

  • Fixed a crash issue caused by the Giant Dice Cat God in Adventure Mode.

  • Fixed a tooltip issue in the Rainforest Ranch.

  • Fixed an issue where the Archaeologist God achievement could not be triggered in Endless Mode.

