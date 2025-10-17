 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20412302
Hi everyone,

I invite you to try the new build. With lots of improvements, bug fixes and a new reworked area.

If you appreciate the game so far I would truly appreciate you leaving a positive review if you can. To bring the rating back up a little. It wouldn't hurt, especially since most of the ratings are from way back when the game was way more flimsy..

The full change list coming soon. I am also hoping to release a small update by Christmas.

for a more detailed update head to Kickstarter : https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1445624543/anne/posts/4515146

Thank you for your continuous support! Cheers!

Mo




