Hi everyone,
I invite you to try the new build. With lots of improvements, bug fixes and a new reworked area.
If you appreciate the game so far I would truly appreciate you leaving a positive review if you can. To bring the rating back up a little. It wouldn't hurt, especially since most of the ratings are from way back when the game was way more flimsy..
The full change list coming soon. I am also hoping to release a small update by Christmas.
for a more detailed update head to Kickstarter : https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1445624543/anne/posts/4515146
Thank you for your continuous support! Cheers!
Mo
Chapter 3 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows A.N.N.E_Windows Depot 262378
- Loading history…
Linux A.N.N.E_LINUX Depot 262379
- Loading history…
macOS A.N.N.E_MAC Depot 262380
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update