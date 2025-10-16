 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20412182 Edited 16 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v4.1.1 Update

(1)New voiceovers for 16 NPC characters have been added specifically for their sex scenes.

